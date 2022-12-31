Expectations were high following two impressive performances by the French import and with Nicholls having saddled Stage Star and Bravemansgame to win the previous two renewals and 11/10 favourite Hermes Allen didn't disappoint.

The two and a half mile contest was turned into a proper test with Hermes Allen winning in a time around six seconds faster than the handicap over the same distance earlier on the card.

That was in no small part to Vicki Vale who opened up by four or five lengths down the back straight and again as she led the field on the turn for home. At no stage did Harry Cobden appear to panic aboard the winner and he had closed right up on the leader when sticking to the inside of the final turn.

Hermes Allen cruised into the lead and Cobden only needed to shake the reins at the five-year-old to keep him up to his work.

The pair finished a long way clear of You Wear It Well who completed a good day for Value Bet in finishing second having been advised each-way at 25/1.

Betfair Sportsbook cut Hermes Allen to 5/1 joint-favourite (from 9s) for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March. Sky Bet are a point shorter at 4/1 and also trimmed the winner for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, going 8/1 from 20s.