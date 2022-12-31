A review of the rest of Saturday's action from Newbury where Jupiter Du Gite earned ante-post Cheltenham quotes and Value Bet recorded a double.

The exciting Jet Powered lost his unbeaten record in the Coral Racing Club Join For Free 'Introductory' Hurdle at Newbury as Jupiter Du Gite recorded a wide margin success at 66/1. Sent off at a prohibitive price, Jet Powered tracked Jupiter Du Gite through the early stages with the field well strung out at halfway. The field closed a little on the turn for home with the favourite taking up the running as they straightened up but Nico De Boinville was soon sending out distress signals. In contrast, the three-year-old Jupiter Du Gite picked up again for Niall Houlihan and ran out a convincing winner on debut for trainer Gary Moore. The keen-racing Klitschko caught the eye staying on for a 15 length second having been anchored in last; Inneston, a stablemate of the winner, was third.

Moore told Racing TV: "I am totally shellshocked. It must be the weight difference. The horse is cranky, mad in the head. He has behaved himself impeccably today, except when I saddled him – he went through the roof twice in the saddling-up box. "Whether he got an easy lead or loves bad ground...? "I watched one of his races in France and it was a trotting race. Why they've done that I don't know. To settle him down maybe but he's won pulling a cart today! "He goes out on his own every day. He wears a hood, has cotton wool in his ears, he has a hood on. He is a complete enigma. "I thought honestly he (Inneston) would win. I thought he's a good horse. I hope the reason is that he was just a little bit short of work after 440 days off. The weather didn’t help, but he is a very nice horse. We will find a small novice hurdle for him next. "This horse (the winner) is a very busy horse at home and probably fitter. That horse, to do what he's just done to that lot is just amazing. I honestly thought if this horse got round today, it would be a miracle." Jet Powered's defeat caused a shake-up to the ante-post market for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Betfair introducing Jupiter Du Gite - returned at a Betfair Exchange SP of 130/1 - at 16/1. Betfair Sportsbook also make Facile Vega 8/11 from evens, pushing Jet Powered out to 33/1 from 6/1; Marine Nationale is 11/2 from 8/1. Sky Bet introduced Jupiter Du Gite at 8/1 for the JCB Triumph Hurdle with Paddy Power quoting the juvenile at 9/1. Moore continued: “I said to the owner (Alan Jamieson), we would have to go into the Triumph on that display. He has to go left-handed – he can’t go right-handed. I am so pleased for Alan. He is a good owner, he never moans and has had a terrible season with other horses, who have been so disappointing.” Value Bet doubles up with Blenkinsop and Grumpy Charley

Value Bet selection Blenkinsop on his way to victory at Newbury



Money came throughout the morning for Value Bet selection Blenkinsop (advised at 9/1, rule 4) who proved to be well ahead of the handicapper despite his mark having risen from 104 to 123 in the course of recording three victories. Given a patient ride by Tom O'Brien in deteriorating conditions, Blenkinsop was switched to challenge between horses approaching the last and responded gamely to pick up strongly and win going away by almost five lengths. The five-year-old was returned at 10/3 and continued the good run of form of trainer Henry Daly who had given Blenkinsop an entry for the card's feature race, the Grade One Challow Novices' Hurdle, before opting for this two and a half mile handicap. "There was one point when I couldn't see where I was going," said a smiling O'Brien. "We didn't go that quick early but he ground it out. It's a long way from the last so he had time to get there. He is improving massively and Henry fancied him. I rode him like I had a lot of faith in him. He won at Exeter the last day and it would have been good to soft and you could see he would have preferred softer. He is best on soft, I’d say, but it is going heavy now.” "Henry is flying and is a very astute placer of his horses so he gets the maximum out of what he's got."

Grumpy Charley (far side) is over the last in front



Value Bet followers didn't have to wait long for further success as Grumpy Charley improved upon his excellent course record in the historic Coral Racing Club Mandarin Handicap Chase. The 15/2 chance (advised at 12/1) appeared to be struggling at the top of the straight as Laskalin and Shanty Alley opened up but Bryan Carver and Grumpy Charley gradually whittled away their lead and the latter two had it between them jumping the last. Both took the fence well with Grumpy Charley landing in front and there he stayed to record a notable success for trainer Chris Honour, winning by three quarters of a length. Carver said: "Probably, massively (the rain helped). He's a very good horse and was due a nice race. He won here last year but after that we probably threw him in the deep end a little bit. He's jumping well now and the rain coming this morning was a little help. "Looking through his form he was probably unfairly judged. He needs to be kept at it, just getting into a rhythm jumping. When the ground is that little bit quicker it's harder to get them back into a race. I would say there's explanations for his little bit of patchy form but he does need to be on his A-game. "Chris does have things in mind; I would say he'd get a Grand National entry but I leave those things to Chris." Honour confirmed that view, saying: “We think of him as a National horse. Over that trip, I don’t think the ground will need to be as important – he just needs to get into a rhythm. If they are going too fast for him, if they are going four miles, it is no big deal if you sit and hold your ground for a mile or so. “He is brilliant. Absolute class. He hurt himself after wining here last year. Whether he really fully recovered from that, I don’t know. It wasn’t quite such a good run against Bravemansgame. He didn’t run badly, don’t get me wrong, but he is very good on his day. Watch him up the run-in – he had his ears pricked- there’s plenty left.” He went on: “He switches off. It is the way they are at home. They are very relaxed. I live on Dartmoor, there’s nothing around me and they don’t need to worry about life. They get to enjoy it. They are real horses and they all know me – I know them better than anybody. “We have 10 horses in, but I bred quite a few myself and we have babies coming up underneath. I’m very fortunate with Geoff Thompson (owner) – he supported me all through my riding career and he has carried on supporting me and it is lovely to repay him. “It is my biggest win as a trainer, and we are going in the right direction.” What the doctor ordered

Gamaret jumps the last in good style



Gamaret made light of his opening handicap mark to run out a ready winner of the Coral First For Horse Racing Handicap Chase (For The Hallowe'En Trophy) on his chase bow and seasonal reappearance. Sent off as the 5/2 favourite for the in-form Venetia Williams, Gamaret jumped well throughout the two mile contest and only needed to be kept up to his work to see off last year's winner Gallic Geordie by two and a quarter lengths. Winning jockey Charlie Deutsch told ITV Racing: "Very impressive, jumped off and jumped very well. They went a good gallop, the ground was testing and he jumped well. Exactly what we wanted." Williams added: "We mustn't get carried away, he was only off 115. "I was pleased the rain came. First time over fences around Newbury, it was nice to see the rain to slow it down a bit. We always hoped he would be a better chaser. "He's not won by miles, we'll leave him be; he hasn't run for a long time. The handicappers these days are a lot more conservative than they used to be and giving horses chances, we won't rush him back. There was a period in more recent seasons where you got fairly whacked but in the last 18 months things have changed and much for the better I think."

