Her Majesty The Queen to be Royal Patron of York Racecourse

The King and The Queen have a keen interest in both racing and breeding, with the bloodstock interests of the late Queen Elizabeth II having passed into their joint ownership.

This latest role builds on existing links to the sport for Her Majesty, notably as Patron of the National Stud as well as being President of the Ebony Horse Club, a riding charity in Brixton, London.

As the then Duchess of Cornwall, there was a royal presence at York to watch the Ralph Beckett trained, Pacify, finish in second place at the Dante Festival in 2016.

Pacify entered the Knavesmire winner’s enclosure at the July meeting in 2018, bookend by second-placed finishes in the Queen Mother’s Cup in June and at the Ebor Festival.

York Racecourse Chairman, Bridget Guerin, said: "We are both honoured and thrilled that Her Majesty has agreed to be the Royal Patron of York.

"Her well-known support of equestrian sports over many years so very much appreciated by everyone involved. We have been privileged to host Royal visits in the past and very much look forward to welcoming Her Majesty back to York."

