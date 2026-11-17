Ben Linfoot discusses Henry de Bromhead's weekend entries at Haydock as he bids to land a Grade 1 Willie Mullins can't possibly win (this year).

Taking Heart in the Betfair Chase? Of all the options trainers have when it comes to trying to win in the Willie Mullins era, targeting races where he doesn’t have runners seems one of the better ones. Henry de Bromhead has cottoned onto this. Just look at Cheltenham’s early meetings. Willie Mullins has had one winner from seven runners at Cheltenham’s Showcase Meeting in October in his entire career. De Bromhead has had five winners from 19 runners at that meeting in the last four years. Since 2013, Mullins has had one winner from 21 runners at Cheltenham’s November Meeting; De Bromhead has had five winners from 23 runners at that meeting in the last eight years. It’s too early in the season for Mullins to be travelling his horses over to England and De Bromhead has spotted a gap in the market. His Elegantemente was his sole winner at Cheltenham at the weekend from a team of just three, but he had Workahead beaten at odds-on and July Flower was a 4/1 chance for the Paddy Power Gold Cup when she was a late withdrawal due to the ground. And it looks like De Bromhead’s AWM (Avoiding Willie Mullins) policy could continue into Haydock this weekend. He has Heart Wood, Gorgeous Tom and The Big Westerner in the Betfair Chase on Saturday and Koktail Divin in the Betfair Exchange Graduation Chase, with Haydock looking the most likely destination for the latter, who is also in at Ascot and Punchestown. De Bromhead is the first and only Irish trainer to win the Betfair Chase after A Plus Tard’s stunning 22-length success in 2021 and it looks like the same horse’s defeat at odds of 1/2 in the same race the following year hasn’t put him off going for a piece of the £200,000 prize fund once again.

Heart Wood wins the Ryanair

Of his three entries, Heart Wood looks the most interesting and likely to run. Gorgeous Tom might be a runner if the ground comes up ‘Good’, but 17 days on from her impressive jumping display around Wexford this has probably come too soon for The Big Westerner, who nonetheless looks a mare to follow this season. Heart Wood hasn’t been seen since finishing third to reigning Betfair Chase champion and this year’s favourite Grey Dawning at Aintree in the Melling Chase, where he was sent off 6/5 favourite only to get outpaced. Perhaps his Ryanair stroll took more out of him than looked likely, maybe he simply needed more of a test of stamina. Either way, there are reasons to believe that piece of form with Grey Dawning can be proven all wrong on Saturday. A year younger than Grey Dawning at the age of eight, Heart Wood’s best days could be ahead of him and staying trips are still relatively unexplored for him. He has won over 2m7f in Ireland a few times, and he was well beaten by Galopin Des Champs in the Savills over three miles at Leopardstown in his formative years (who wasn’t?), but the extended 3m1f on a left-handed, galloping track like Haydock will be all new to him. It’s the furthest he’s ever gone, but he’s a rhythm horse and he might just love it. If he does run, it will be interesting to see who rides. Stable jockey Darragh O’Keeffe was stood down from Cheltenham due to an abdominal injury picked up at Thurles and it remains to be seen if he’s back in time, so perhaps Sean Bowen, who has had four rides for De Bromhead in the UK, including Zurich in the Paddy Power last weekend, will get the call up? If O’Keeffe is still on the sidelines Koktail Divin will have a new jockey as well and the Graduation Chase looks the perfect stepping stone for this six-year-old, whose own Aintree win in the Manifesto was given a boost by Blueking d’Oroux’s excellent effort in defeat at Cheltenham. Koktail Divin looks firmly on the Ryanair Chase trail and he’ll have a class edge on these Graduation Chase rivals, even with his 7lb penalty for that Manifesto success taken into account. Indeed, it could be a big weekend for De Bromhead. And with Noel Meade, Gavin Cromwell and Joseph O’Brien all having entries in the Betfair Chase, as well, it looks like these Avoiding Willie Mullins tactics might be catching on.