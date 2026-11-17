Nicky Henderson updated Graham Clark on his team for the Coral Gold Cup meeting and had news of Lulamba too.

ACT OF INNOCENCE "We’re dying to run him, he’s in here, there and everywhere! He’s only just ready to run, he’s been a fortnight behind Old Park Star for no major reason, he just missed a couple of days once. He’s in great form, has schooled well and I suspect he’s going to have to come here for the John Francome. "We don’t have a lot of options. There’s a short one at Kempton, but I don’t think that ground is going to be quite ready for us so more than likely we'll be here. "He’s a chaser, has always looked like one and is bred to be one. He’s an exciting horse, how far he stays I wouldn’t know but he nearly won over two-and-a-half at Cheltenham so we’ll have to presume he is a stayer if we’re running him over as far as this is going to be first time."

Nico de Boinville and Act Of Innocence

IMPOSE TOI "He was good in the first half of last season and will be here on Saturday week. He likes that ground and is in good form. He’s very, very lazy at home. You don’t see much of him or Holloway Queen on a morning, you’d be very surprised if I told you how good they are after watching them work. "His form tailed off a little last season but we’ll probably go here and then Ascot for the Long Walk. Then we might just rest him up a bit for the spring." HOLLOWAY QUEEN "The quicker ground at Cheltenham was totally against her. She loves soft ground. She doesn’t do much at home, never did, and the surprise really was that she handled the ground in March as she did. I had begged the boys, and they’re a terrific team and we’ve had a lot of fun over the years, I begged them all morning at Cheltenham not to run. "Luckily they had a very good lunch and overruled me. She wants proper soft ground. We’ve used the Coral Gold Cup before. I remember Trabolgan came out of an RSA and straight into this race. Its always been the plan that this is where she’ll start. I’ll have her in the Welsh National as well; proper staying races in soft ground will be ideal for her."

Holloway Queen - runs in Coral Gold Cup

LULAMBA "I hope the rain got to Ascot. We’re desperate to run him but will have to wait before deciding. There’s no point walking it today, we’ve got to go to Ffos Las tomorrow (with Old Park Star) and then it’s declarations on Thursday morning. "We’re desperate to run him and we looked at it last night trying to work out what the alternative was and its not very easy. We’re going to put him in the Tingle Creek this morning, we have to. We’ve only got that and the Peterborough. Then you’re getting on top of Christmas and we want to know where we’re going. "Lulamba has got to have a run if you’re thinking of anything over Christmas but where are you going to do it? It’s a worry and this is where life starts to get very tricky. If you’re having to avoid the ground at this stage, you can’t get a run into them to get them ready for that period. "That’s the way it is. Huntingdon is on the 6th, 20 days to Boxing Day, you wouldn’t want a very hard race there would you."