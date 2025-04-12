Hector Crouch excited to be aboard Ambiente Friendly at Newmarket

Hector Crouch hopes his work behind the scenes aboard last year’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly can pay dividends when he rides him in public for the first time at Newmarket on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old will become the fifth rider to partner the son of Gleneagles, who will make his stable debut for trainer James Owen in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes. After filling the runner-up spot in the mile-and-a-half Classic at Epsom Downs in June The Gredley Family-owned colt, who at the time was trained by James Fanshawe, then finished third in the Irish Derby at the Curragh later in the month. However, he failed to fire when dropped back to a mile-and-a-quarter in the Juddmonte International, before trailing home last off five on his final start of the campaign, upped back to a mile and a half, in the Prix Niel at Longchamp.