'He loves the Curragh' | Sunday Curragh preview featuring Tattersalls Gold Cup and Irish 1,000 Guineas

Last year’s winner WHITE BIRCH and the Aidan O’Brien trained LOS ANGELES are at the head of the market in what could be an exciting rematch following Los Angeles’ narrow margin victory in the Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes at The Curragh three weeks ago. CONTINUOUS will also represent Aidan O’Brien in the race.

Trained by John Joseph Murphy, White Birch was a Tattersalls December Foal Sale purchase by Tally-Ho Stud for 75,000 guineas from Chevely Park. The five-year-old has provided connections with multiple Group victories to date including the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup last year.

Colin Keane has ridden White Birch in his last four starts and looks forward to getting aboard for Sunday’s outing.

Keane said: “White Birch had a very good first run back having been off the track for nearly a year and you’d like to think he would have improved from the run by all accounts. He has come out of the race very happy, and everyone is looking forward to having him out again. He loves The Curragh and although it’s one of the strongest renewals of the race, he’s coming there in good nick and any rain that falls will help him. I’m looking forward to getting back on him at the weekend.”

Juddmonte have yet another exciting bullet to fire here with the Andrew Balding trained filly KALPANA. She impressed all last season, most notably with her two-length victory in the Group 1 Fillies and Mares on Champions Day at Ascot. She rerouted to Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup field after a poor scope ruled her out of York’s Group 2 Middleton Stakes.

Oisin Murphy has been booked to ride this weekend and seems sweet on her chances.

He said: “Unfortunately Kalpana had to miss her engagement at York, but her health this week has been brilliant according to Andrew [Balding].

“It’s a tough race as it should be for the Tattersalls Gold Cup. Many good horses have won it before, but I’m really excited to partner her. I’ve ridden her in quite a lot of her work over the last few months, and it’s been really pleasing. Any rain would be helpful on Sunday as she acts with cut in the ground very well.”

GHOSTWRITER is another British raider making the trip over for Lambourn trainer, Clive Cox. Owned by Jeff Smith, the son of Invincible Spirit was purchased at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale for 100,000 guineas from Norelands Stud.

A Group 2 winner at two, he has since been knocking on the door with gallant placed efforts in Group 1 contests and connections will be hoping he can get his head in front at the top table on Sunday.

Dual Group 1 winner, including last year’s Champion Stakes, ANMAAT returns on seasonal debut for Owen Burrows. The now six-year-old was purchased for 140,000 guineas by Shadwell at the Tattersalls December Foal Sale from Ringfort Stud. He has landed multiple Group races since then and looks another standout in this high-class field.

Group race winners ROYAL RHYME, DEEPONE AND CRYPTO FORCE complete the field.