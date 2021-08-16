Bravemansgame booked a trip to the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day with an impressive win at Haydock.

Paul Nicholls' charge made it two from two over fences with another faultless display, making all the running and jumping well throughout. He had the chasing pack in trouble by the turn for home and another fluent leap at the last sealed matters. He won, unextended and easing down, by two-and-a-three-quarter lengths from Itchy Feet.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bravemansgame was cut to 8/1 from 10s by Betfair and Paddy Power for the Marsh Chase at Cheltenham. Sky Bet are 4/1 from 7s for the RSA. Nicholls said: “He’s progressing nicely and that was great against older horses. He did that well, he’s progressing nicely and has hardly had a race, to be honest – he’s obviously very good. Hurdles got in his way a little bit, as they do for all those good chasers. He’s got so much scope for chasing and Harry’s smile said it all really – he’s a proper one. He’s got everything you want really – jumping ability and gears and stays well.” Next on the agenda for the winner is the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day – and Nicholls hopes he might return to the Sunbury venue 12 months later for the big one. “The Kauto Star is the obvious race to go for. Three miles round Kempton will be brilliant for him, so he’ll go there,” Nicholls added.