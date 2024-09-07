Haydock Saturday review and free video replays

Boy claims welcome win

Holloway Boy secured his first victory since making a successful debut at Royal Ascot over two years ago in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile.

Karl Burke’s four-year-old made an explosive start to his career when running out a shock 40/1 winner of the 2022 Chesham Stakes, but while he has been placed in good company on numerous occasions since, he had failed to add to his tally.

Returning to Group Three company after being on the podium in lucrative handicaps Sandown, Goodwood and York this summer, Holloway Boy was a 7/2 shot to snap a 12-race losing streak and travelled strongly for much of the race in the hands of William Buick.

Prague, the 100/30 favourite, came from the rear of the field to throw down his challenge and encountered traffic problems along the way.

Dylan Cunha’s runner got rolling late, but having navigated his way to the front a furlong out, Holloway Boy had just enough up his sleeve to repel the market leader by half a length, with Witch Hunter only a head further behind in third.