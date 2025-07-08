Menu icon
Havana Hurricane won the Windsor Castle, with Azizam back in third
Havana Hurricane set for Molecomb at Goodwood after Royal Ascot win

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Tue July 08, 2025 · 10h ago

Eve Johnson Houghton is leaning towards a crack at the Molecomb Stakes with her Windsor Castle winner Havana Hurricane.

The juvenile also has the option of the Weatherbys Super Sprint but is expected to stay in pattern company for his next start.

“I would prefer to go to the Molecomb because the Super Sprint has never been a lucky race for me. So, I think we’re edging towards Goodwood,” the trainer told Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

The colt also holds an entry in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe and when asked if that was a potential target, she added: “He’s in it, we’ve entered, we’ll think again after the Molecomb.”

Stablemate Zavateri is among a field of six for Thursday’s Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes where he takes a significant step up in class.

“He won his maiden quite impressively at Salisbury. The form of that race has not worked out well but he could win it. He’s a nice horse who will definitely get further in time but I think we still have enough pace for six.

“It’s an interesting race, quite tight, but hopefully we go there and run well and look forward to the rest of the season with him.”

