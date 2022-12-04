Honeysuckle's incredible winning run came to an end as she finished only third to Teahupoo in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The two-time Champion Hurdle winner, trained by Henry De Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore, was making her first appearance of the season having signed off at Punchestown in the spring and everything looked to be going swimmingly when closing in on the front-runners on the turn for home. Honeysuckle jumped the second-last in front but Teahupoo and Klassical Dream were clearly closing in on her from well off the pace and the writing was on the wall between the final two flights of hurdles. Teahupoo and Klassical Dream went by at the last and while the great Honeysuckle - who was suffering defeat for the first time in her 17-race career under Rules - attempted to fight back on the run-in, it was all in vain as Gordon Elliott's 20/1 shot Teahupoo prevailed by a neck from Klassical Dream (5/1). The 4/11 favourite Honeysuckle finished a further two and a half lengths back in third.

Sky Bet cut Teahupoo to 20/1 from 66/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham, while also shortening market leader Constitution Hill to 2/5 from 8/13. Honeysuckle was eased to 6/1 from 7/2, with State Man left at 7/1. Betfair halved Honeysuckle's price for the Mares' Hurdle - a race she won at the Festival in 2020 - from 10/1 to 5s. Winning connections 'in shock' Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy were completing a Grade One double after Mighty Potter’s success in the Drinmore Novice Chase earlier on the card. Teahupoo had been comprehensively beaten by Honeysuckle at both Cheltenham and Punchestown last term, but Elliott felt conditions may have been against his charge on those occasions, with Fairyhouse’s soft ground a much better fit. He said: “He was very good last year on soft ground and we ran him on good ground a couple of times which was probably a mistake but we are still learning about the horse. “Jack gave him a wonderful ride. He let it all happen in front of him and there is only one winning post. It’s been a brilliant day with two Grade Ones and we were only beaten a head for three.” Teahupoo’s owner Brian Acheson admitted to mixed feelings in victory. He said: “That was unexpected. I came here wanting Honey to keep winning and if we finished second, that was brilliant. “We have such a close association with Kenny (Alexander, Honeysuckle’s owner) and Henry. I’m genuinely in shock. I thought the mare was unbeatable – it will hit me tonight. “There is a ting of sadness that the run is ended. I just hope she comes back and beats Constitution Hill (at Cheltenham)!”

Honeysuckle: Suffered her first career defeat in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle

Honeysuckle camp to take stock Kenny Alexander, owner of Honeysuckle, said: "It seemed to be business as usual but they all get beaten in the end. She run her heart out. "She seemed to be going as good as ever but was then beaten at the last. "She's taken me to races and winning races that I'd never ever have dreamed of. Life goes on, we'll kick on. "It's disappointing but it's not the end of the world. When the race finished there was a real hush - I think everyone wanted to see her win and it was a bit strange really. She got a great reception, though, and she's a superstar. "Who knows - maybe time has caught up. But we'll see, Henry is the governor. He's been unbelievable with this horse and Rachael has been fantastic with her too. Today, it just wasn't to be."