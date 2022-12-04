Sky Bet's Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Mighty Potter goes from strength to strength as a chaser and clearly has a big engine. He's a 5/1 shot for the Turners over the intermediate trip at the Cheltenham Festival and into 9/1 for the Sporting Life Arkle."

Mighty Potter was cut to 5/1 (from 9/1) by Sky Bet for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

The experienced Gaillard du Mesnil, who finished third in the Irish Grand National when last seen in the spring, chased the winner home in the two-and-a-half-mile chase, with Banbridge 14 lengths further back in third.

Mighty Potter, a 3/1 shot ridden by Jack Kennedy, had made a successful start over fences at Down Royal and he built on that positive start to provide trainer Gordon Elliott with a seventh career success in the Drinmore.

Mighty Potter had made all the running on his chasing debut at Down Royal but Kennedy was keen to take a lead this time from Shadow Rider, who took the field along until making a mistake at the fifth-last.

It was at that point that Kennedy took the initiative aboard Mighty Potter, letting him stride on, though he gave his supporters a couple of scares when briefly stumbling on landing at the fourth-last before getting low and making a mistake three out.

Gaillard du Mesnil, along with Thedevilscoachman and Adamantly Chosen, moved up into a challenging position on the turn for home but Mighty Potter was still going strongly and started to assert on the run to the final fence. He was slick at that obstacle, just as he had been at the second-last, and was strong up the run-in to extend the advantage to four and a half lengths.

Elliott said: “Jack schooled him last Monday and I was happy when I saw the smile on him after he came back in.

“He’s still very immature but he’s a good horse. He won two Grade Ones last year and we’re lucky to have him.

“I would imagine he’ll stay at this distance. We don’t need to rush him. We’ll enjoy today and see what happens.

“The second horse is a second-season novice and was placed in the Irish National and they are clear of the rest.”

Elliott also saddled the 5/2 favourite Three Stripe Life who made a serious mistake seven from home and was pulled-up after jumping the next fence.