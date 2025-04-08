Harry Skelton vows to keep fighting in trainers' title race

The latter looked to have a first championship in the bag before Saturday’s Randox Grand National but a 1,2,3,5 for the reigning champion narrowed the lead to just over £120,000.

Mullins made it clear he was going all-out to overhaul his rival and has made 40 entries for Saturday’s card at Ayr.

Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, Harry Skelton said his team were always aware that the late challenge could be coming.

“You never write him off, that’s first and foremost, he’s capable of anything. The strength in depth is remarkable, the amount of horses he has, it’s incredible really,” he said. “It was evident after the Grand National, four in the first five, it lifted his prize-money considerably and it was an unbelievable result for them.

“Now it’s going to be a bit of a fight for the last few weeks. It’s going to be tough; we have some horses left to run but I must say horses like L’Eau Du Sud, they’ve been to every dance this year and he’s not going to be running again.

“We’ve a few left and will give it our best shot. We’re in front now, this time last year we were £50,000 behind but we knew in the back of our minds there was always this chance this could happen again because of the strength in depth they have but it is what it is. It’s sport and we get on with it.”