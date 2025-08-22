Harry Eustace has faith in Time For Sandals ahead of the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park

Harry Eustace insists the track at Haydock Park is the perfect ‘sweet spot’ for Time For Sandals, who he believes has a ‘good opportunity’ to stake her claim as the leading sprinter in Britain in next month’s Betfair Sprint Cup.

The daughter of Sands Of Mali stepped up her preparations for a tilt at the Group One prize on Saturday 6th September with an early morning racecourse gallop at Newmarket on Friday under her regular work rider Kelly Guillambert. Working over five furlongs, alongside stable companion Ancient Times, this year’s Commonwealth Cup winner moved effortlessly through the exercise before finishing comfortably on top at the end of the workout. And following the gallop Eustace admits all roads now lead to the Merseyside venue for his star filly, who was last sighted finishing third over five furlongs in the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood earlier this month. Sponsors Betfair make Time For Sandals a 9/1 chance for glory at Haydock Park next month.

Eustace said: “All was fine there. She was fit, it was just a case of checking her wellbeing. Kelly, who rides her every day was happy, so if she is happy then I’m happy. “Coming here is as much mentally giving them a change of scenery, and a blow out, as it is physically, and we have done that. “She has done one bit of work since Goodwood and for a relatively inexperienced filly to then rock up in the Nunthorpe we felt it was all going to happen a bit quick for her. "We have just tried to space her races out all year so we can plot our way in. More than anything we would like to confirm what she did at Ascot and prove that wasn’t a fluke and that would be nice to do. “It is obviously a wide-open sprint division, but she has a good opportunity to put her hand up here as a flat six furlongs you would think would be about the sweet spot.” Not only will Time For Sandals be reverting back to the distance of her Group 1 success on her next start, but she will also have a different jockey on board with her regular rider Richard Kingscote set to jet out to Hong Kong at the end of the month. However, Eustace is keen to secure the services of Group 1-winning jockey Kieran Shoemark, who he admits is ‘top of the list’ to take over riding duties aboard the progressive filly. He added: “Richard has done a great job with the filly, but as you know he is heading off to Hong Kong soon and won’t be around for the ride. I’m pretty sure Kieran Shoemark will ride her as the owners [David & Lori Bevan] are very keen on him. “We are trying to find someone who can commit to her next year as well and he is top of the list of people that can do that, so it is now up to him really.”

Although Time For Sandals failed to back up her 25/1 success at the Royal meeting at Goodwood last time, Eustace feels that what she learnt in defeat on that occasion will stand her in good stead for the future. He added: “If we could have found a spot where we could change as many conditions as possible that is what we did at Goodwood. We went back to five furlongs on a sharp track for her first time against older horses, with a penalty. We asked plenty of her. We chucked it at her all in one go and the fact she looked competitive was really encouraging for us. "It wasn’t that smooth for her. I think when Richard needed to go through a gap, she was still getting herself organised and when she was organised it closed. “I just like the fact she managed to have another crack which is fairly unusual over five furlongs. We knew we were putting her up against it, but we knew if there was a race which was going to teach her more than others it was probably that one." And although excited to see Time For Sandals back over what he believes is her optimum trip for the time being, he is confident that she can continue to excel beyond this season. He added: “I’m certain this year she will be better over six furlongs than five just I think from an experience point of view. “Notoriously sprinters always improve with age, and we can be a bit more aggressive next season. This year is as much about her learning her craft and that was sort of the point of Goodwood. It meant for plotting her for the future we learnt more running in that race at Goodwood more than any other. “We are not carrying a penalty here and getting her back over six furlongs is something we are looking forward to. There are plenty still in there to beat, but she will be competitive and touchwood she will run well.”