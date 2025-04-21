Harry Cobden to ride at the 2025 Punchestown Festival

Harry Cobden is hoping to ride on all five days of the Punchestown Festival as he looks to make himself 'more available'.

Cobden, stable jockey to Paul Nicholls, has played an unlikely role in the Trainers' Championship this season, riding two significant winners for Willie Mullins. Cobden shone on Captain Cody in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr before partnering Absurde to victory in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton on Sunday to take his record to Mullins to two wins from three rides. Mullins is likely to be mob-handed on the final day of the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday but Cobden is, as yet, unsure whether he will be available to pick up a spare for the Champion Trainer. "I haven't heard anything yet," he told the Nick Luck Daily podcast, "it's all a bit lastminute.com with the Closutton team but I'm not sure what Paul's plans are yet, whether he runs Threeunderthrufive or not. If he doesn't then I'll be chucking my name in the hat. "He's [Mullins] obviously got some incredible talent in there. I wouldn't mind which one I rode."