Harry Cobden to ride at the 2025 Punchestown Festival

Harry Cobden is hoping to ride on all five days of the Punchestown Festival as he looks to make himself 'more available'.
Cobden, stable jockey to Paul Nicholls, has played an unlikely role in the Trainers' Championship this season, riding two significant winners for Willie Mullins.
Cobden shone on Captain Cody in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr before partnering Absurde to victory in the Sussex Champion Hurdle at Plumpton on Sunday to take his record to Mullins to two wins from three rides.
Mullins is likely to be mob-handed on the final day of the jumps season at Sandown on Saturday but Cobden is, as yet, unsure whether he will be available to pick up a spare for the Champion Trainer.
"I haven't heard anything yet," he told the Nick Luck Daily podcast, "it's all a bit lastminute.com with the Closutton team but I'm not sure what Paul's plans are yet, whether he runs Threeunderthrufive or not. If he doesn't then I'll be chucking my name in the hat.
"He's [Mullins] obviously got some incredible talent in there. I wouldn't mind which one I rode."
Cobden went on to reveal that he is keen to create new contacts in the hope that he will continue to pick up spare rides in the big races on both sides of the Irish Sea.
"I'm going to go to Punchestown," he revealed. "I'll be there for all five days. Hopefully we can pick up a few nice spares; Sam Stronge is on the case already.
"I'm pretty sure Paul is going to run one which will be Rubaud and then I just thought I'd stay over there for the other four days just in case I picked up something along the way.
"Punchestown is five brilliant days of racing and a lot of horses running, great prize money so if I can pick up something over there, that would be great. Just getting my name out there and having a go.
"It's very easy to sit back and let things happen and not worry about it. I don't think it's very difficult to put a bit of effort in and make yourself more available and try and go for those decent spares at those big meetings on the other side of the water.
"We're going to chuck our name in the hat and see what we can pick up."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.