Harry Cobden reacts to Ascot four-timer and Bravemansgame defeat

Paul Nicholls' stable jockey missed the ride aboard the 2022 Kempton hero at Haydock as he headed to Ascot for four rides for the champion trainer - which all won.

He watched on as Daryl Jacob partnered his Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up to finish second behind Royale Pagaille and said: “There’s normally more bad days than good ones, but I’ve had four good rides today and they’ve all won so I’m very pleased.

“It’s never nice to see Bravemansgame get beat and I haven’t spoken to Paul or Daryl yet so it will be interesting to get their thoughts later on.

“He’s a special horse and the flagbearer for the yard for the past two years. Any horse you ride in the Gold Cup and come down to the last upsides, they are special for you and really hard to get hold of.

“It’s a sad day to see him get beat, but he will bounce back and I’m sure they will get him back and I’m sure the target now will be the King George.”