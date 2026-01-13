Harry Cobden on his new JP McManus role and the challenges ahead

Inothewayurthinkin and Fact To File are two horses Harry Cobden hopes can help him emulate riding greats Sir Anthony McCoy and Barry Geraghty by partnering big-race winners for JP McManus.

Following weeks of speculation, it was announced on Monday that the 27-year-old will become the leading owner’s retained rider, in both England and Ireland, from May, a role previously held by his illustrious predeccesors. With more than 1,000 winners to his name in Britain, the former champion jockey has established himself as one of the finest talents in the weighing room since bursting onto the scene back in 2015 for his current boss Paul Nicholls. But to be mentioned in the same breath as McCoy, who tasted Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National glory in the famous green and gold silks aboard Synchronised and Don’t Push It, and Geraghty, who was a prolific Grade One winner for the Martinstown team including Champion Hurdle glory aboard Buveur D’Air, he feels he needs to step up again. However, in Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup champion Inothewayurthinkin, from the Gavin Cromwell yard, and the Willie Mullins-trained Fact To File, winner of last year’s Ryanair Chase, he believes he has two horses that can help him make that transition.

Inothewayurthinkin storms home to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

Cobden said: “There were quite a few rumours going around over the last few days and you don’t want to make too many comments, but it is nice that it is all out in the open now and that a decision has been made. We can now just look forward to having plenty of success together. “Barry and AP were in a league of their own with the likes of Ruby Walsh and Davy Russell. They were just class riders. To be considered for this role is an honour and let’s just hope I can do myself justice now. “JP has obviously got lots of classy horses. He has got some fantastic young horses coming through, but he has also got some great horses that are winning those big Grade One races. “Fact To File is one that springs to mind and Inothewayurthinkin has been a terrific horse. Even the likes of Jonbon, who although getting older, is still a class horse on his day. “He has got some wonderful horses in training, and I can’t wait to ride them.” Cobden hopes to enjoy plenty of magical moments for his new boss going forward, and there’s one horse who carried the famous silks when he was first getting interested in the sport that really struck chord with him. Cobden said: “A horse that I loved growing up was Synchronised. You probably expected me to say Istabraq, but when I was growing up, and watching racing, Synchronised was just coming good. “I remember him winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup and I just loved the horse. He was a horse that I loved watching and I thought he was a horse that AP was made for because he raced behind the bridle. He was just such a likeable horse. “I would have loved to sit on him myself as he was such a class horse.”

Synchronised surges to the front in the Gold Cup

The new role means Cobden relinquishes his position as stable jockey to 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, who he has been based with for more than 10 years. He has nothing but praise for the Ditcheat handler and cherished memories from working alongside the master of Manor Farm Stables. He said: “Paul has given an immense amount of support over the years, and the owners have been fantastic people to deal with. I’ve had a wonderful time in Ditcheat and some of my fondest memories from my racing career will always be from my time working with Paul. “At the end of the day I wouldn't be where I am without him and he gave me the leg up in life to get where I am now. “Winning what was the RSA Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Topofthegame was amazing while winning that first King George at Kempton Park on Clan Des Obeaux for Ged Mason and the team was probably one of the best days of my life. “I think Cyrname was one of the greatest horses that I’ve ever ridden. He was owned by Johnny de la Hey, and I’ve also been lucky to have some great days in his silks on the wonderful Pic D’Orhy as well.”

Cyrname claims the scalp of Altior at Ascot

And with more than three months of the campaign remaining Cobden hopes the pair can still enjoy further big days together, both this season and beyond. He added: “There is lots to look forward to and fingers crossed we can have a great rattle between now and the end of the season and that I can ride as many winners as I possibly can for Paul. “I will still ride out for Paul, and I will still make myself readily available for him. I will put myself out there and try to ride as many horses for Paul as he will let me. I feel like I’m not walking away and hopefully I’ll still be very much involved with the stable in some capacity." And there are others who have played a key role in Cobden’s career. “I’ve got a very good agent in Sam Stronge, who has been quick to put me forward for rides, and he has done an excellent job,” he continued. “I must admit over the last two or three seasons I’ve really progressed in that I’ve ridden for lots of trainers, and all that credit goes to Sam. “We have built up some great relationships. I feel I bounced off Sean Bowen a little bit. Some horses that I wasn't available to ride he did and vice versa. “For the last couple of seasons it has worked well as I’ve ridden well over 100 winners. I feel a lot of credit has to go to Sam for getting me on the right ones, but at the same time you have got to sell yourself a little bit.”

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login