Jockey Harry Cobden admits he has not fully appreciated some of the biggest moments of his career so far, but would savour every second of a Randox Grand National victory if he and Lostintranslation won the iconic race on Saturday.

Since first venturing onto a racecourse during the 2014-15 campaign, Cobden has gone on to establish himself as one of the leading members of the weighing room, partnering more than 500 winners including 12 at Grade One level. Despite only being 23, he has already enjoyed more success than some riders will ever achieve, but the Somerset-born jockey admits he took most of those big race victories for granted at the beginning of his career. Should the Colin Tizzard-trained 10-year-old return to something close to his best and capture the £1million showpiece at Aintree this weekend, Cobden insists he would take it all in. He explained: “I don’t want to sound big-headed, but I had a fair bit of success early on in my career and I definitely didn’t appreciate the good days as much as I should have done. “There was a stage when the likes of Cyrname, Clan Des Obeaux and Politologue won all those big races early on for me. “It was a case of going home after those races, sitting on the sofa watching the replays a couple of times, eating a bit of dinner and going to bed. “You just think the next one is going to come round in six weeks’ time. Since then, I’ve not had a great deal of big winners. “We’ve tipped away and had a couple of Grade One winners every year but they are very much the lesser ones. I’ve not won a King George or something like that for ages. I know I’m only 23 but as I’ve not had a really big race win for a couple of years I think I would really appreciate this if I had a big one here on him in the Grand National.”

Had it not been for a late setback to his initial mount, Highland Hunter, then Cobden would not have been aboard the dual Grade One winner. However, he is more than happy to have received the call-up to partner the Flemensfirth gelding. He said: “It is a shame that Highland Hunter got his injury as I thought he would have had a good chance. He stays and jumps well and I thought he had a nice weight as well. “The best thing about him is that he is so straightforward. He was easy to ride as you could put him anywhere in a race whether it was upfront, last or in the middle. He was as hard as nails. He is the sort of horse that would have gone well around there. He was an economical jumper and it is a shame he is not running but we can’t change things now. “Lostintranslation has had a few problems in the past, but if you look back he has often come good later on in the season. He has won a Grade One at Aintree before as a novice chaser and I think he is more of a spring horse. “On his day he is high class and there are plenty of others in there I would put behind him if I was going to get a spare ride in the race."