Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Harry Cobden celebrates with the Paddy Power Gold Cup

Harry Cobden likely to have short spell on sidelines

By Sporting Life
09:06 · MON July 22, 2024

Champion National Hunt jockey Harry Cobden is set for a short spell on the sidelines after appearing to damage knee ligaments in a fall at Stratford on Sunday.

Cobden – one of the stars of the ‘Champions: Full Gallop’ docuseries on ITV – was partnering Kick Up A Storm for his boss Paul Nicholls in the opening Hiorns Hats Handicap Hurdle when he was unseated at the third flight of hurdles.

He gave up his remaining mounts on the card and missed out on a winner as the Nicholls-trained Matterhorn landed the John Murtagh 60th Birthday Handicap Chase in the hands the deputising Nico de Boinville.

Nicholls told Racing TV: “I think he’s hurt some ligaments in his knee is what he said and he thought it would be two or three weeks off.

“If there’s a time of year to do that it’s now, so hopefully he’ll be back soon.”

Nicholls and De Boinville struck again when Soir De Gala (5/2 favourite) took extended two-mile-three-furlong handicap chase.

Sandwiched between those two victories was another for Ditcheat, courtesy of the Harry Skelton-ridden Brave Knight (8/15 favourite).

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING