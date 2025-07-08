The £200,000 race is invariably a strongly-run affair, over an extended mile-and-a -uarter on the Knavesmire.

Connections believe those conditions should be ideal for Hand Of God, who flattened out under jockey William Buick, when finishing sixth of 18 over a mile-and-a-half in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot last month.

Beckhampton trainer Charlton said: “William got off him at Ascot and just said, ‘He’s run great, I’ve come there two down like I’m going to win but he hasn’t stayed – get back to ten furlongs.’ So, this was the obvious next step on a nice galloping track over ten.”

Hand Of God won over the trip in the Golden Gates Handicap back in June 2024 and has been lightly campaigned since. His next run was in a nine-furlong handicap at Newmarket in May 2025 before he lined up at Royal Ascot on June 20.

Charlton said: “I think he wasn’t quite ready for Newmarket when he ran. He was ready for Ascot – obviously, we were just running at the wrong trip. So, I’m hoping it lands nicely for him at York on Saturday. He’s not needed to do too much (since Ascot) because it’s only a 22-day gap, but he seems in good form.”

With a busy programme of racing up and down the country this Saturday, Charlton is not able to call on Buick for Hand Of God this time.

He said: “I think at the moment it looks like Danny Tudhope will ride him.”