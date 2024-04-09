Guide to the Grand National runners' record over the Aintree fences

We look at how this year's Grand National contenders have fared in previous tries tackling the unique Aintree fences.

NOBLE YEATS Became the first seven-year-old since 1940 to be successful when winning the 2022 Grand National as a novice on a first try over the fences at odds of 50/1. That provided his amateur rider Sam Waley-Cohen with a seventh win over the Grand National course on his very last ride. Much shorter in the betting last year at 10/1 under Sean Bowen, and carrying a bigger weight, Noble Yeats went with little fluency in rear for a long way and still looked to be struggling two out before staying on to take fourth near the line, beaten eight and a half lengths behind the winner Corach Rambler.

Noble Yeats (right) on his way to winning the 2022 Grand National

NASSALAM Finished fourth to Gesskille in the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase in November when not given too hard a race on his reappearance, still having plenty to do at the Canal Turn and staying on gradually after the last. He has since proven himself over a much longer trip when winning the Welsh Grand National in very testing conditions. COKO BEACH Contests his third Grand National and has played a much more prominent role in both previous attempts than finishing eighth in 2022 and pulling up last year would suggest. However, he didn’t last as long in front last year when taken on for the lead and uncharacteristically made mistakes. Under a more reserved ride, he ran his best race over these fences when 13 lengths second to Chambard in the Becher Chase in December under 12-0, typically jumping well and plugging on after still having plenty to do three out. CAPODANNO Sketchy jumper who survived an early mistake in last year’s race before seeming to fail for stamina in the end, making some headway before faltering in the straight and being pulled up. CORACH RAMBLER Stood out at the weights last year and gave those who’d made him the 8/1 favourite few anxious moments, taking to the fences really well, kept closer to the pace than usual and delivering a strong challenge before leading over the last. Having sprinted some seven lengths clear by The Elbow, Corach Rambler already had the race won when typically idling in front, but still having two and a quarter lengths in hand of the strong-finishing Vanillier at the line.

Corach Rambler (purple and yellow silks) in action at Aintree

DELTA WORK Has had mixed fortunes in the last couple of Grand Nationals. Sent off at 10/1 in 2022, Delta Work finished third to Noble Yeats and ran a bigger race than being beaten over twenty lengths would imply, finding himself well back after a couple of early mistakes, including at Becher’s, but recovering to loom up briefly in the straight before those efforts told after the last. That made him a leading fancy again last year when an 11/1 chance, but having survived a blunder at the second, he unseated at the twentieth where he was slightly impeded before slithering on landing. FOXY JACKS Not the best of jumpers and came to grief on his only previous try over these fences in the 2022 Topham when falling heavily at the ninth (Valentine’s). AIN’T THAT A SHAME Backed down to 10/1 as Rachael Blackmore’s mount in last year’s race but was the last of the 17 who completed after not seeing the trip out, making good progress five out after being held up but weakening entering the straight. He’ll have a different jockey this year, having been purchased by amateur rider David Maxwell. VANILLIER Went to the top of many shortlists for this year’s race after a very promising Aintree debut twelve months ago. Not always the most fluent jumper previously, Vanillier coped surprisingly well with these fences and shaped very promisingly in coming from a long way back, still only in eighth place jumping the last but finishing best of all on the flat to be beaten just over two lengths behind the idling Corach Rambler.

MR INCREDIBLE Quirky sort who attracted support (14/1) last year but failed to complete, unseating after the Canal Turn on the second circuit, his saddle possibly having slipped, following a mistake which had knocked him back at the previous fence. RUN WILD FRED Almost backed into surprise favouritism when sent off at 8/1 under Davy Russell two years ago but was probably short of room when falling at the Canal Turn first time round. Jumping has let him down on occasions since, too. LATENIGHTPASS Contests his first Grand National but has an excellent record in the Foxhunters’ over these fences in the last three seasons, finishing second in 2021, winning it in 2022 and running a respectable fourth last year, each time ridden prominently by Gina Andrews. MAC TOTTIE Winner of both his completed starts over these fences in the 2021/22 season, the Grand Sefton and Topham, and provided his trainer Peter Bowen with a fifth win in the latter contest. He fell at The Chair in the Becher Chase on his other other start over the National course that season but added to a fine Aintree record in general when successful in a veterans' chase over the regular fences on Boxing Day.

ROI MAGE Was one of the senior runners at the age of eleven when a 33/1 shot last year but took well to the course at the first attempt, jumping well and travelling fluently. However, his stamina seemed stretched in the end and, having gone handy at halfway and been third when shaken up after two out, had no more to give after the last before finishing seventh. CHAMBARD Caused a surprise when the 18/1-winner of a heavy ground Becher Chase in December, jumping fine apart from when not fluent at The Chair, taking over at Valentine’s and asserting between the final two fences from four other finishers headed by Coko Beach.

Lucy Turner celebrates her Becher Chase success on Chambard