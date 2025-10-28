Grey Dawning heads 51 entries in Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 29

The entries are out for the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday November 29 with Grey Dawning topping the list for Dan Skelton.
The 166-rated eight-year-old was last seen finishing second to Gaelic Warrior at Aintree and is one of six entries from the Skelton yard along with Protektorat, Riskintheground, Heltenham, Doyen Quest and Panic Attack.
Grey Dawning is a 20/1 chance with the sponsors who make Myretown from the Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore stable their 7/1 favourite ahead of Blizzard Of Oz (Willie Mullins) and Haiti Couleurs (Rebecca Curtis).
Mullins last won the Coral Gold Cup with Total Recall in 2017 but the Irish and British champion trainer also has Spanish Harlem, Chosen Witness, O'Moore Park and A Penny A Hundred to pick from this time.
Paul Nicholls has Caldwell Potter, Threeunderthrufive and Inch House entered up while Nicky Henderson has Hyland, Ginny's Destiny and Jingko Blue in there.
Johnnywho, Resplendent Grey, Katate Dori, Victtorino and The Changing Man are other significant entries in the prestigious handicap.
Coral Gold Cup entries: Grey Dawning (IRE), Protektorat (FR), Handstands (IRE), Ga Law (FR), Caldwell Potter (FR), Threeunderthrufive (IRE), Haiti Couleurs (FR), Le Patron (FR), Victtorino (FR), Nassalam (FR), Resplendent Grey (IRE), Paggane (GB), Johnnywho (IRE), Hyland (FR), Monbeg Genius (IRE), Cruz Control (FR), The Changing Man (IRE), Riskintheground (IRE), Myretown (IRE), Heltenham (FR), Grandeur d'Ame (FR), Katate Dori (FR), The Doyen Chief (IRE), Doyen Quest (IRE), Panic Attack (IRE), Pic Roc (IRE), Val Dancer (IRE), Inch House (IRE), Ask Brewster (IRE), It's In The Rain (FR), Spanish Harlem (FR), Gorgeous Tom (IRE), Mr Vango (IRE), Intense Raffles (FR), Blizzard of Oz (IRE), Affordale Fury (IRE), Lowry's Bar (IRE), Perceval Legallois (FR), Moon D'Orange (FR), Monty's Star (IRE), Three Card Brag (IRE), Now Is The Hour (IRE), The Jukebox Man (IRE), Chosen Witness (IRE), Git Maker (FR), O'Moore Park (IRE), Ginny's Destiny (IRE), Fascile Mode (IRE), A Penny A Hundred (FR), Jingko Blue (FR), Annual Invictus (IRE).
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.