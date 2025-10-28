Grey Dawning heads 51 entries in Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on November 29

The 166-rated eight-year-old was last seen finishing second to Gaelic Warrior at Aintree and is one of six entries from the Skelton yard along with Protektorat, Riskintheground, Heltenham, Doyen Quest and Panic Attack.

Grey Dawning is a 20/1 chance with the sponsors who make Myretown from the Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore stable their 7/1 favourite ahead of Blizzard Of Oz (Willie Mullins) and Haiti Couleurs (Rebecca Curtis).

Mullins last won the Coral Gold Cup with Total Recall in 2017 but the Irish and British champion trainer also has Spanish Harlem, Chosen Witness, O'Moore Park and A Penny A Hundred to pick from this time.

Paul Nicholls has Caldwell Potter, Threeunderthrufive and Inch House entered up while Nicky Henderson has Hyland, Ginny's Destiny and Jingko Blue in there.

Johnnywho, Resplendent Grey, Katate Dori, Victtorino and The Changing Man are other significant entries in the prestigious handicap.