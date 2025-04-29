Green Impact working well ahead of the 2000 Guineas and Kinross entered in Lockinge

Trained by Jessica Harrington and owned - and bred - by Marc Chan, Green Impact enjoyed a successful juvenile campaign, stepping up from a neck defeat on debut to beat Delacroix in his maiden before confirming that form when beating the same rival in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes in September.

Harrington houses another smart colt in Hotazhell but he is pencilled in for the French 2000 Guineas with Green Impact set for Newmarket and Jamie McCalmont, racing and bloodstock advisor to Chan, revealed that has been the long-term plan.

"It was always the plan when he ran in September," he told the Nick Luck Daily podcast.

"Jessie said before that race that was going to be his last race [of the season] and we all felt that this would be the best trial for the Derby. It is a trial but on the other hand he's had a good preparation for the race and we hope it goes well on Saturday.

"He looks amazing and I think everyone's been very happy with his work at home and we're all very excited about him running on Saturday that's for sure but you just try to stay level but it's not that easy either.

"I think it's a big deal for all of us really, especially as it's the first foal he [Chan] ever had born."