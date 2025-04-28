Betfred 2000 Guineas: Horse-by-horse guide and tip for Newmarket Classic

David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide and 10/1 selection for Saturday's Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

BENEVENTO Looked ill-at-ease on the track when fourth behind Field Of Gold in the Craven which doesn't augur well. Four lengths to find with the favourite on that form. We've seen trial form reversed before but we’d be reaching for the Guineas shocks folder if it happened with this colt. CAMILE PISSARO Won the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere in the autumn after a busy two-year-old campaign and good return when second in the Gladness Stakes. Battle-hardened but seemingly short of the very top level and looks bound for elsewhere anyway.

COSMIC YEAR Beautifully bred and created a big impression with wins at Sandown and Kempton. Not been in anywhere nearly as deep as this before though and while he may well swim rather than sink, a big-field, fast ground 2000 Guineas will find any holes in his education. EXPANDED Ran twice in the space of a week at two, winning on debut at the Curragh and getting within a neck of Shadow Of Light in the Dewhurst. Clearly low mileage and capable of better still. FIELD OF GOLD Hit a good Timeform number in winning the Craven and looked to have made significant progress from two to three that day. The one to beat on that evidence but the Guineas looks set to be run on quicker ground and the big field is a different scenario too. He might just need luck in running – and with the draw. GREEN IMPACT Went forward with every start at two and twice beat Delacroix, including when winning the Champions Juvenile at Leopardstown in September. He looks the sort to go on again at three and isn't readily dismissed. HENRI MATISSE Has his quirks but plenty of ability too and a switch to hold-up tactics were rewarded with victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf. Did well to win the Leopardstown 2000 Trial on his return having conceded first run to the placed horses. He’d be overpriced at 16/1 if sent across the Irish Sea but early indications are the French equivalent is the likely target. JONQUIL Again, this might not be his Guineas target but he'd be a legitimate contender off the back of a taking win in the Greenham on only his third career start. He has a lot of what you look for in a leading 2000 player.

Jonquil runs away with the Greenham

RULING COURT Cost 2.3m euros at the breeze-ups and showed plenty at two, winning at Sandown then finishing third in a strong renewal of the Acomb. Has the benefit of a run at Meydan in March where he showed a very smart turn of foot and William Buick is in a quandary over whether to ride him or Shadow Of Light. A fascinating contender. SCORTHY CHAMP Won two from three last term including the National Stakes where he claimed the scalp of Henri Matisse (at a time when plenty did). In good hands and the subject of encouraging reports this spring, should stay and is in the mix. SEAGULLS ELEVEN Has Premier League owners and some top-flight experience of his own but came up short against the likes of Scorthy Champ and Henri Matisse and hard to make a convincing case for. SERENGETI As it is for this fellow, who is presumably in as a potential pace-making option for team Ballydoyle. SHADOW OF LIGHT He's 10/1 at the moment which is a very big price for a colt who won four of his five starts at two including the Middle Park and Dewhurst. He wasn’t at his best in the latter contest but still got the better of Expanded and it was the four length-demolition of Whistlejacket in the six furlong Group One which suggested he had a sprinkling of stardust. Stamina is the question but he got down and dirty to win at Dewhurst, is by Lope De Vega and the dam has produced mile winners. I think he’ll stay and run very, very well. His Rowley Mile knowhow is another significant plus.

Shadow Of Light surges clear in the Middle Park

TORNADO ALERT Representing the Saeed bin Suroor branch of Godolphin and opened his account at the second time of asking at Newcastle in October. Well bred but has tonnes to find on racecourse evidence so far. TWAIN Two from two for Aidan O’Brien, winning a Leopardstown maiden and the Group One Criterium International in the space of eight days in the autumn. He still looked rough around the edges in France but has been aimed at this ever since. Needs to find more but we’re guessing at his ceiling right now. WIMBLEDON HAWKEYE Looked good when winning the Royal Lodge but firmly put in his place by Field Of Gold in the Craven last time. Might need to go up in trip to be seen to best effect this year. YAH MO BE THERE Listed winner at two but only fifth from off the pace behind Jonquil in the Greenham. Would be a surprise winner.