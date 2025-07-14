Grand Prix de Paris winner Leffard targeting Arc glory

Leffard is set to use the Prix Niel as his stepping-stone to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following his victory in Sunday's Grand Prix de Paris.
Jean-Claude Rouget's charge relished the step up to a mile-and-a-half when grabbing Trinity College on the line in the weekend Group One and John Hammond, racing manager to owner Gerard Augustin Normand, was excited by the performance.
“It’s interesting if you look at the fractions, he was the only horse in the race to throw in an under 11 second furlong. He ran from the two to the one in under 11 seconds," Hammond told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
“That was when he was making up ground on Trinity College who was not stopping and the then probably just outstayed him maybe in the last 50 yards and they’ve come well clear of the third.
“The fractions would indicate Leffard really did quicken well. He quickened to get to Trinity College which is obviously the sign of a very good horse. I would think it’s pretty certain he’ll have a break and run in the Prix Niel, I’d be pretty certain that's his trajectory from now."
