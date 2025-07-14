Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Tainer Jean-Claude Rouge
Trainer Jean-Cloude Rouget

Grand Prix de Paris winner Leffard targeting Arc glory

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon July 14, 2025 · 1h ago

Leffard is set to use the Prix Niel as his stepping-stone to the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe following his victory in Sunday's Grand Prix de Paris.

Jean-Claude Rouget's charge relished the step up to a mile-and-a-half when grabbing Trinity College on the line in the weekend Group One and John Hammond, racing manager to owner Gerard Augustin Normand, was excited by the performance.

“It’s interesting if you look at the fractions, he was the only horse in the race to throw in an under 11 second furlong. He ran from the two to the one in under 11 seconds," Hammond told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“That was when he was making up ground on Trinity College who was not stopping and the then probably just outstayed him maybe in the last 50 yards and they’ve come well clear of the third.

“The fractions would indicate Leffard really did quicken well. He quickened to get to Trinity College which is obviously the sign of a very good horse. I would think it’s pretty certain he’ll have a break and run in the Prix Niel, I’d be pretty certain that's his trajectory from now."

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING