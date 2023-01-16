Our expert looks back on what could prove to be some of the key Randox Grand National trials to have been run this season, including Saturday's Classic Chase.

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase - Aintree, April 9 2022

It's not always the most fruitful place to look but last year's race is typically my first port of call for potential Grand National clues. Barring the remarkable Tiger Roll, in recent seasons the majority of winners have been having their first experience of the race (not necessarily of the venue or the actual National course itself), but it's not too long ago the likes of Hedgehunter, Silver Birch and Mon Mome won at Aintree after featuring in some capacity the previous April, and we have a few obvious ones this year towards the top of the antepost betting. First up, Noble Yeats who beat Any Second Now in first-time cheekpieces from an official BHA mark of 147. Already 20lb higher in the ratings ahead of Lingfield's Fleur De Lys Chase, having bolted up in the Many Clouds Chase in early-December, the now eight-year-old obviously has a mountain to climb if he's to follow in the Tiger's hoofprints, even with a likely return of the headgear at some stage. Incidentally, Noble Yeats winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup would not affect his weight as no penalties are carried in the National these days, though one suspects the damage has already been done in that regard. In short, it's a surprise he's favourite for Aintree.

Any Second Now, third to Minella Times the year before, bump into another very well-handicapped winner last spring but that looks like being a running theme as he won't be any lower in the ratings if returning for another crack despite the fact Ted Walsh has run him over hurdles to try and protect his mark this time around. The more interesting ones returning from last year are perhaps third Delta Work, fifth Fiddlerontheroof and sixth Longhouse Poet. Unlike last season, Delta Work has been kept away from open Grade 1s and won his sole pre-Christmas start over the banks at Punchestown in November. He'll now go to Cheltenham for the Cross Country Chase he won so memorably from Tiger Roll last term. Connections of Longhouse Poet also seem keen not to ruin his mark as he's run twice over hurdles before the turn of the year, winning a five-runner race at Limerick on Boxing Day when last seen. As for Fiddlerontheroof, he ran really well last year and might have finished a bit closer but for a notable mistake at the second-last. He's been dropped 5lb for pulling-up in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, when the addition of cheekpieces appeared to back-fire (never travelling), and it'll be interesting to see if Joe Tizzard can sweeten him back up before mid-April. Fortescue and Dingo Dollar didn't look like playing much of a part in the finish before departing on the second circuit in the 2022 National and both have questions to answer at present.

Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase - Newbury, November 26 2022

Many Clouds did the Coral Gold Cup (then Hennessy) and Grand National double in the same season (2014/15), since when Newbury winners Total Recall and Cloth Cap have both gone off favourite at Aintree (both came up short), so it's no surprise to see Dan Skelton's Le Milos towards the head of the betting after his tenacious effort in November. On ground (officially good) said to be plenty quick enough for him, Le Milos travelled stylishly through the race, jumped perfectly adequately from the outset and really knuckled down on the run-in. The winning rider picking up a whip ban for excessive use is another story but runner-up Remastered scoring at Kempton off a 4lb higher mark on his next run arguably underlines the fact he was a touch unfortunate on the day. Quite what remains in the tank in regards to Le Milos and a revised rating of 152 is hard to gauge as he's only had two starts for his new yard and has won them both. Genuine spring ground would be a slight concern come April but he's evidently progressing rapidly now and has only just turned eight so is unlikely to have peaked.

The aforementioned Fiddlerontheroof now has a question mark over him after being pulled-up before the third last but third Gericault Roque and fourth Corach Rambler did put down promising Grand National trials. Like Noble Yeats last year, Gericault Roque is still only seven and is actually a maiden over fences (0-6) but he promises to relish marathon tests this spring having been a staying-on second in last season's Classic Chase at Warwick (3m5f). This was another cracking run from David Pipe's youngster; the issue for him is that, having been left on a mark of 139, he'll now need to go up in the ratings before the weights are published on February 21 (all racecourse performances up to and including Sunday February 19 may be taken into account) in order to make the final field at Aintree. The Eider Chase at Newcastle - won by the same yard's Comply Or Die en route to National glory in 2008 - initially came to mind as a suitable prep but that's just after the Aintree weights are out (February 25) so not much use in this particular project. Corach Rambler ended last season on a high, winning the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and has been campaigned sparingly this year in comparison. He already had too much to do at Newbury before pecking on landing three fences from home but rallied well in the closing stages to be beaten nine lengths. There are more races to be won from his mark in the mid-140s when the emphasis is on stamina.

BoyleSports Becher Handicap Chase - Aintree, December 3 2022

That man Skelton again and having decided early on in the autumn that he'd split staying handicap chasers Ashtown Lad and new recruit Le Milos between the Becher Chase and the Coral Gold Cup, there must have been some smug faces about the place after the whole plan came to fruition. Building on a promising hurdles run behind Newbury second Remastered, Ashtown Lad came good in a big way on just his sixth career start over fences. After charting a wide course and handling the jumping test extremely well, the stamina which came into question when seemingly a non-stayer in the Scottish National last spring was the only possible stumbling block as the more patiently-ridden Gesskille bore down on him at the elbow, but Ashtown Lad responded in kind and had over two lengths in hand at the line. He finished tired and, in the circumstances, has since run an very fair race in Warwick's Pertemps Qualifier so perhaps the next big target will be Cheltenham in March, either the Pertemps Final for which he's now eligible or the Ultima Handicap Chase on the opening day of the Festival. Either way, four and a quarter miles at Aintree looks likely to stretch him, despite the fact he's a year older than when floundering late on at Ayr.

Gesskille is around 50/1 for the Grand National and seems more likely to be aimed towards the Topham, while third home Percussion won't make the cut. Becher fourth Fortescue at least completed the course on this occasion but he's subsequently taken a backwards step when wearing cheekpieces for the first time in the Welsh Grand National. He'd likely need bad ground to come into it and a similar comment applies to Hill Sixteen, who made Snow Leopardess pull out all the stops in the 2021 Becher Chase but could manage only a well-held seventh on this occasion. Hill Sixteen has, however, crept back down to a workable mark and wouldn't be the worst 100/1 shot for those willing to take a chance on the British weather.

Coral Welsh Grand National Handicap Chase - Chepstow, December 27 2022

The two most recent winners of the Grand National and the Welsh version at Chepstow are Bindaree and Silver Birch though neither of them did so in the same season and it surely won't be happening this year after 127-rated 11-year-old The Two Amigos caused a bit of a surprise over Christmas. However, there is a small chance we saw the 2023 Aintree winner in the race as runner-up The Big Breakaway and third home The Big Dog shaped really well in defeat. The Big Breakaway looked to have lost his way after pulling-up in a Grade 1 novice chase at Aintree in 2021 but he's always had a touch of class and - after 266 days on the sidelines - has evidently turned a corner on account of back-to-back runner-up efforts this season. Still around six lengths down coming to the second-last fence at Chepstow, he stayed on best of all to go down just a length and a quarter at the line on what was his first attempt at a proper marathon trip. His three career wins under Rules have all come on soft ground.

Take nothing away from The Big Dog, but it's hard to escape the notion he has the look of one who has shown his hand a little too generously. After beating Ain't That A Shame (more on him below) to win the Munster National and Lifetime Ambition to win the Troytown, 10-year-old The Big Dog produced another small PB in Wales and he's obviously never been better. One has to applaud the manner in which he has been campaigned but, as well as that rising mark, there isn't much juice left in his current price (25/1) for Aintree.

Paddy Power Chase – Leopardstown, December 27 2022

The past two Grand National winners have contested Leopardstown's Paddy Power Chase (Handicap) earlier in the season so it makes sense to go back and review this in some detail. The first thing that strikes you is that eventual winner Real Steel was barely sighted for a circuit and still didn't get a mention in the commentary until they turned for home with just one of the 16 fences (one omitted) left to jump. He hadn't been particularly tidy at the obstacles prior to that but the former Willie Mullins and Paul Nicholls inmate kept snapping back onto the bridle for Conor McNamara, who must be applauded for plotting a path through the field right from the back early on. Real Steel's natural pace - he was a Grade 2 chase winner over the extended 2m3f at Down Royal in his youth - ultimately seemed to win him the day on the yielding ground around what is quite a sharp track, and the efforts of stamina-laden Diol Ker, young novice Panda Boy and the lightly-raced Ain't That A Shame probably want marking up in what was a frantic, bunched finish.

The one with the most eyecatching profile for Aintree has to be Henry De Bromhead's Ain't That A Shame who was disappointing when well-fancied for last year's Kim Muir at Cheltenham. He'd been a non-runner at Ballinrobe (coughing), Listowel (stone bruise) and Gowran (going - good to yielding) prior to making his eagerly-awaited seasonal return and he was sent off 5/1 favourite for the Munster National when missing out in a head-bobber behind The Big Dog. Competing off 7lb higher, Leopardstown was another step forward and it looks to have just about guaranteed he'll make the cut if connections are keen on Aintree this time around. Interestingly, the Paddy Power was also Ain't That A Shame's sixth start over fences which officially qualifies him to run in the big one. He jumps well, looks a stout stayer and has shown enough potential without completely destroying his mark. There's plenty to like including general quotes of 40/1. Among the Leopardstown also-rans, 10th home Enjoy D'allen isn't really firing but could get another chance at Aintree having unseated rider when quietly fancied last year, and 11th Carefully Selected is entitled to strip fitter for what was his first outing since the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. He'd need another chase start before February 1 to qualify for Aintree, while his stablemate Mr Incredible (more on him below) was an early casualty on this occasion.

Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase - Warwick, January 14 2023

