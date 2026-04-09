Grand National Tips: Best value bets for Aintree on Saturday April 11

Value Bet aim: The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Matt Brocklebank's running total (including Antepost) from June 2020 to present: +207.64pts to advised stakes/prices.

Throughout this week's Grand National Festival at Aintree, Matt will also be providing an 11.30am update via the Value Bet Late Play, with further recommended bets based on market activity and possible going changes.

Click here for full and transparent Value Bet record