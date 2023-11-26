Grand National runner-up Vanillier set to return at Thurles

Gavin Cromwell’s grey beat all bar Corach Rambler in the world’s most famous steeplechase in the spring and a return to Merseyside is unsurprisingly top of his agenda for this term.

Cromwell was concerned the eight-year-old may not make his reappearance until Christmas due to a setback suffered during the summer – but has been so pleased with his recent progress that he is planning to saddle his charge in the BetVictor Chase in County Tipperary on Thursday.

“He’s coming to hand quicker than I thought,” the trainer confirmed.

“It’s a Listed race over two-mile-six (furlongs) for horses that haven’t won a race worth more than €50,000 in the last two years, so it’ll be a nice race to start him off in.

“He has Grade One entries for Christmas, but he might go to the Kinloch Brae or something, then I’d say he’ll almost definitely go to the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse again in February as the weights are out at that stage and it’s a lovely race to go for.

“We obviously have to be mindful along the way when all roads lead to Aintree.”