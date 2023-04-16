Sandy Thomson has reiterated his stance against animal rights activists who disrupted the 175th running of the Grand National on Saturday.

Hill Sixteen, trained by the Berwickshire handler, suffered a fatal injury after falling at the first fence in a race that was delayed by almost 15 minutes after protestors got on to the Aintree course and attempted to secure themselves to railings and fences. The 10-year-old had never fallen in his 26-race career and Thomson felt the delays and the rushed preparation caused by the protestors were a major reason for the race’s total of three fallers, along with five unseated jockeys, over the first two fences.

“I read somewhere that it has been nine years since the fences have been modified and there had been an average of two fallers at the first two fences in those nine years, and yesterday there were eight,” said Thomson. “I think horses got very wound up and, oddly, not having a parade didn’t help the situation. The jockeys get on the horse and then they have got to parade before going on to the course, to settle them down. “It is nobody’s fault, everyone was desperate to get the race off and the jockeys were just told to line up and then told not to line up.” Hill Sixteen had previously raced over the National fences twice, finishing second in the 2021 Becher Chase and seventh in this season’s running of the same race. Having been walked in the parade ring with a red hood, along with others he was taken back to the pre-parade ring as the authorities attempted to quell the protests. “We took Hill Sixteen back to the stable and took his saddle off, because we had no idea what was going to happen,” added Thomson. “We put some water on him to rehydrate him a bit, because it was a warm day. Then suddenly it was all a bit of a rush. Ted Walsh was beside us and his horse (Any Second Now) had top weight, so he’d taken the saddle off. He said, ‘Listen, they’re not going to go without us’. “Everybody was quite hyper and it doesn’t help the horse at all. People can turn round and say that’s a load of rubbish, but it’s not a load of rubbish. That’s why we have red hoods, blinkers and cheekpieces and things, just to help keep them in the best frame of mind possible.” In the aftermath of the fatal fall, Thomson was adamant that much of the blame lay with the protestors, and his view has not changed.

READ: Graham Cunningham's reflections from Aintree