Grand National preview: What the trainers say

Check out what the trainers of the fancied runners are saying ahead of Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Trainer Emmet Mullins – Noble Yeats (11st 12lb) “Noble is great, he got the ferry over on Thursday. He’s had a good prep and came out of Cheltenham very well. The ground has to be seen as a bit of a negative as his best form is on nice spring ground, but he’s in good form and hopefully he’ll run a good race. “He’s got top-weight now but he’s only got 1lb more to carry than if Conflated was running so that’s neither here nor there. He’s got the weight for a good reason and ran a brilliant race with similar last year. Hopefully the route we’ve gone this year, Stayers’ Hurdle rather than Gold Cup, will just leave him that little bit fresher.” Trainer Gordon Elliott – Coko Beach (11st 8lb), Delta Work (11st 4lb), Galvin (11st 2lb), Farouk D’Alene (11st 1lb), Run Wild Fred (10st 10lb), Minella Crooner (10st 10lb), Chemical Energy (10st 9lb), The Goffer (10st 8lb) “To be honest the ground has gone against a few of then, Galvin would have loved a bit of better ground. Delta Work and Coko Beach are probably the pick of them on the ground. Coko Beach loves the mud, he’s probably not that well handicapped but hopefully he’ll run well. I’m really happy with Delta, he’s never been working as well and I haven’t had him moving as well in the last two years. I’m looking forward to it.”

Trainer Henry de Bromhead – Minella Indo (11st 6lb), Ain’t That A Shame (10st 13lb), Eklat De Rire (10st 7lb) “Minella Indo would obviously have a squeak, he has a good chance on his best form. Ain’t That A Shame ran well in the race last year, David Maxwell is on him and hopefully he’ll give him a good spin round. He was very good in the Thyestes. Eklat De Rire was disappointing at Cheltenham, we felt he was coming back before that. He’s in good form and we’re hoping that type of race will bring him back. I think drying ground would suit Indo, probably the other two like a bit of dig in the ground.” Trainer Dan Skelton – Galia Des Liteaux (10st 7lb) “She loves the soft ground and I think she’ll stay the trip, you can never absolutely certain until they have but everything about her says she’ll stay it. She’s in great form and we’ve trained her specifically for it, just like everyone else in the race has. There are no negatives. There’s a lot of water to go under that bridge (trainers’ championship), but having good chances at this meeting with the prize-money on offer there is obviously very important.” Jockey James Reveley – Roi Mage (10st 8lb) “He’s a horse I’ve ridden a few times and I know quite well. I’d ridden him in France and I thought he’d be a good National type. I think things have gone a bit better for him this year, his last run was good, very solid, and I liked how he stayed on to the line. They campaign him quietly, they don’t over-race him and that’s good for an older horse. He enjoys his life with the Griffins in Ireland and I’m quietly confident.” Trainer Gary Moore – Nassalam (11st 8lb) “He couldn’t be in a better place at home and I’m really happy with him. Everything has gone to plan except the sun has come out and it’s drying the ground out and I can’t see any rain about. The fact he’s got so much weight, it will be easier to carry it on better ground. But he is a stone better horse on heavy ground and it just limits his chances a bit to be honest. I would rather have deep ground and he will probably have two things against him now – the weight and the ground.”