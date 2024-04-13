Sporting Life
I Am Maximus is clear or Vaniller

Grand National market moves: Where's the money going at Aintree?

By Sporting Life
13:00 · SAT April 13, 2024

Check out today's early Randox Grand National market movers with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.

I Am Maximus looks set to start favourite for the Randox Grand National.

Willie Mullins, JP McManus and Paul Townend have enjoyed a good week at Aintree so far and they combine in the big race with last season's Irish Grand National winner.

At midday on Saturday he was 6/1 market leader with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and the Betfair Sportsbook.

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It looks increasingly likely that I Am Maximus will go off favourite for this years Randox Grand National. He is currently our 6/1 clear favourite from Corach Rambler at 8/1 and Limerick Lace just behind him at 9/1.

"In terms of worst result in the race, Coko Beach has proved very popular over the past 48 hours. Another two to mention who have caught the eye of Sky Bet customers are Kitty’s Light and Mr Incredible.

"Of the fancied runners the two horses who would be particularly good results for us are Mahler Mission and Galvin."

Grand National horse-by-horse guide and tips!

Paddy Power update 1pm

I Am Maximus 6 fav from 7 jt fav

Noble Yeats 14 from 22

Coko Beach 20 from 22

Capodanno 22 from 40

Foxy Jacks 25 from 40

Latenightpass 25 from 33

Galvin 40 from 50

Mac Tottie 66 from 80

Eldorado Allen 66 from 100

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “I Am Maximus won the same race recognised as a key trial for the National at Fairyhouse last time that his trainer Willie Mullins won with Hedgehunter in 2005 and last year’s Irish National hero has now gone clear favourite following sustained support since yesterday evening.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

