Check out today's early Randox Grand National market movers with Sky Bet and Paddy Power.
I Am Maximus looks set to start favourite for the Randox Grand National.
Willie Mullins, JP McManus and Paul Townend have enjoyed a good week at Aintree so far and they combine in the big race with last season's Irish Grand National winner.
At midday on Saturday he was 6/1 market leader with Sky Bet, Paddy Power and the Betfair Sportsbook.
Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "It looks increasingly likely that I Am Maximus will go off favourite for this years Randox Grand National. He is currently our 6/1 clear favourite from Corach Rambler at 8/1 and Limerick Lace just behind him at 9/1.
"In terms of worst result in the race, Coko Beach has proved very popular over the past 48 hours. Another two to mention who have caught the eye of Sky Bet customers are Kitty’s Light and Mr Incredible.
"Of the fancied runners the two horses who would be particularly good results for us are Mahler Mission and Galvin."
I Am Maximus 6 fav from 7 jt fav
Noble Yeats 14 from 22
Coko Beach 20 from 22
Capodanno 22 from 40
Foxy Jacks 25 from 40
Latenightpass 25 from 33
Galvin 40 from 50
Mac Tottie 66 from 80
Eldorado Allen 66 from 100
Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “I Am Maximus won the same race recognised as a key trial for the National at Fairyhouse last time that his trainer Willie Mullins won with Hedgehunter in 2005 and last year’s Irish National hero has now gone clear favourite following sustained support since yesterday evening.”
