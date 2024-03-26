Grand National 2024 news | Monbeg Genius among latest Grand National defections

Monbeg Genius, previously strongly fancied for Randox Grand National glory, has been scratched from the race at the latest confirmation stage.
The Jonjo O’Neill-trained chaser has run disappointingly in his last two races, at Kelso and in the Ultima at Cheltenham when he was pulled up, and has been taken out along with 16 others.
He is owned by Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman, who had a restraint order placed on some assets, although Monbeg Genius was not affected by that decision and has continued running in the colours of Barrowman Racing Limited.
Original top weight Hewick had already been scratched and others higher up in the list to come out include Asterion Forlonge, Threeunderthrufive, Letsbeclearaboutit, James Du Berlais and Longhouse Poet.
The others taken out on Tuesday were Busselton, Diol Ker, Macs Charm, Dunboyne, Mister Coffey, Moroder, Gevrey, Fiddlerontheroof, Highland Hunter and Revels Hill.
Dan Skelton's Galia Des Liteaux is now currently number 34 on the list, the last contender guaranteed a run.
Currently six horses from number 33 to 38 on the list are due to carry 10st 6lb, with their current handicap marks at the time of elimination to decide the order of balloting. Should that still be identical, it will then come down to a random ballot.
The next stage for withdrawals is the five-day confirmation stage on April 8.
Randox Grand National (58 remain), Saturday April 13
- 1 Conflated (IRE) 10 11 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 2 Noble Yeats (IRE) 9 11 11 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Ireland
- 3 Nassalam (FR) 7 11 7 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
- 4 Coko Beach (FR) 9 11 7 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 5 Capodanno (FR) 8 11 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 6 I Am Maximus (FR) 8 11 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 7 Minella Indo (IRE) 11 11 5 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- 8 Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11 5 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
- 9 Janidil (FR) 10 11 5 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 10 Stattler (IRE) 9 11 4 Mr R. A. Bartlett W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 11 Mahler Mission (IRE) 8 11 4 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell Ireland
- 12 Delta Work (FR) 11 11 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 13 Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10 11 3 Ms Rachel Carthy M. F. Morris Ireland
- 14 Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 11 3 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 15 Galvin (IRE) 10 11 1 Mr R. A. Bartlett Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 16 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9 11 0 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 17 Eldorado Allen (FR) 10 10 13 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
- 18 Fury Road (IRE) 10 10 12 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 19 Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10 10 12 Mr David Maxwell Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- 20 Vanillier (FR) 9 10 11 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland
- 21 Bronn (IRE) 7 10 11 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 22 Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 10 10 Paul Byrne & J. Carthy W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 23 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 24 Latenightpass 11 10 9 Mrs P. A. Ellis Tom Ellis
- 25 Minella Crooner (IRE) 8 10 9 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 26 Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 10 8 Watch This Space Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 27 Mac Tottie 11 10 8 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
- 28 Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 10 8 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 29 Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 10 7 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland
- 30 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 31 The Goffer (IRE) 7 10 7 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 32 Roi Mage (FR) 12 10 7 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland
- 33 Glengouly (FR) 8 10 6 Roaringwater Syndicate W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 34 Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8 10 6 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
- 35 Panda Boy (IRE) 8 10 6 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil Ireland
- 36 Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 10 6 Mr P. Davies Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- 37 Chambard (FR) 12 10 6 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
- 38 Kitty's Light 8 10 6 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
- 39 Malina Girl (IRE) 7 10 5 Mrs J. M. Russell Gavin Cromwell Ireland
- 40 Empire Steel (IRE) 10 10 5 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson
- 41 Desertmore House (IRE) 9 10 4 O. B. P. Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil Ireland
- 42 Fantastic Lady (FR) 9 10 4 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
- 43 Kinondo Kwetu 8 10 4 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
- 44 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10 10 3 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
- 45 Ontheropes (IRE) 10 10 3 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland
- 46 Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9 10 3 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 47 Annual Invictus (IRE) 9 10 2 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
- 48 Angels Dawn (IRE) 9 10 2 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling Ireland
- 49 Amirite (IRE) 8 10 2 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead Ireland
- 50 Tullybeg (IRE) 9 10 0 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 51 Iron Bridge (IRE) 8 10 0 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill
- 52 Cepage (FR) 12 10 0 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
- 53 Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 9 13 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
- 54 Frontal Assault (IRE) 9 9 12 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 55 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11 9 11 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies
- 56 Tommie Beau (IRE) 9 9 10 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
- 57 Where It All Began (IRE) 8 9 9 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland
- 58 Full Back (FR) 9 9 4 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
