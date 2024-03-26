Grand National 2024 news | Monbeg Genius among latest Grand National defections

The Jonjo O’Neill-trained chaser has run disappointingly in his last two races, at Kelso and in the Ultima at Cheltenham when he was pulled up, and has been taken out along with 16 others.

He is owned by Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman, who had a restraint order placed on some assets, although Monbeg Genius was not affected by that decision and has continued running in the colours of Barrowman Racing Limited.

Original top weight Hewick had already been scratched and others higher up in the list to come out include Asterion Forlonge, Threeunderthrufive, Letsbeclearaboutit, James Du Berlais and Longhouse Poet.

The others taken out on Tuesday were Busselton, Diol Ker, Macs Charm, Dunboyne, Mister Coffey, Moroder, Gevrey, Fiddlerontheroof, Highland Hunter and Revels Hill.

Dan Skelton's Galia Des Liteaux is now currently number 34 on the list, the last contender guaranteed a run.

Currently six horses from number 33 to 38 on the list are due to carry 10st 6lb, with their current handicap marks at the time of elimination to decide the order of balloting. Should that still be identical, it will then come down to a random ballot.

The next stage for withdrawals is the five-day confirmation stage on April 8.