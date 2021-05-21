Pretty Gorgeous among 14 fillies in Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Pretty Gorgeous is set to make her first appearance since winning the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket in October, after an unsatisfactory scope led to her late withdrawal from a return trip for the 1000 Guineas three weeks ago.

O’Brien will also saddle Sense Of Style and Thinking Of You.

Richard Fahey’s Fev Rover finished a close-up third over the Rowley Mile at the start of this month, but can expect to encounter far more testing conditions in Ireland this weekend. She is the sole British-trained representative in the line-up.

Aidan O’Brien, who won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket with Mother Earth, will run three in the Irish equivalent.

The Ballydoyle handler’s chief hope appears to be Joan Of Arc, who impressed in the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown this month. She is joined by stablemates Empress Josephine and Friendly.

Ken Condon has declared Miss Amulet, who was taken out of last weekend’s French 1000 Guineas because of unsuitably soft ground.