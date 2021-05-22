Richard Fahey Column | Fev Rover has plenty in her favour ahead of Irish 1,000 Guineas

Richard Fahey gives a positive update on Fev Rover ahead of her Classic tilt on Sunday while he goes through his Saturday team at Haydock and York.

Rover aims for Irish 1,000 Guineas return

We’re taking FEV ROVER over to the Curragh on Sunday for the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and it’s exciting to have a filly with a chance of winning a Classic. It will be tough, but she is fit and well and the stiff nature of the track will suit her, I’m sure. I’ve been preaching all year that I’d love to see her on quicker ground, well, we’re not going to get that, but she does handle soft ground and the more of a stamina test that it is should play to her strengths. She’s been very good at home, we’ve been very pleased with her since the Guineas. She’s a very straightforward filly really and we’ve had no complications. Fingers crossed she can run a big race.

Richard Fahey on Fev Rover

York hero Mr Lupton aiming for Wokingham It was great to win with MR LUPTON at York and it’s all systems go for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot now. He’s been a star for us, a Musley Bank legend really. He’s eight now but he’s still doing it at a very high level and when you look back at what he’s done you really appreciate his achievements - that was his 10th win, and he’s been a real pleasure to have around the place.

Mr Lupton (near side) wins under Paul Hanagan

Haydock Saturday runners 1.55 – GABRIAL THE DEVIL

He’s had a busy all-weather campaign and he ran okay at York, but he’s probably just a bit high in the weights off 86, but he’s in good order, we’re happy with him and he’s won at Haydock before. 3.00 – MASTER ZOFFANY

There are only 10 runners in the Silver Bowl which is amazing really. Any rain won’t bother him, he seems to relish the slower ground. It was a warm race at Chester last time and he did it really well, he never looked like he’d get beat that day. 3.00 – SEASETT

In the same race we run Seasett and he’s been very backward, he’s a big horse and slow minded. You wouldn’t know how much he could improve for winning at Nottingham. He’s still progressing and he didn’t mind the slow ground the other day so he could well find more. 3.35 – UMM KULTHUM

Strictly on ratings she comes out best, but there is still a question mark over whether she’s trained on or not. We didn’t really learn a lot in that regard in the Fred Darling at Newbury, but I’ve been pleased with her at home. She’s in great order and looks fantastic so I’m looking forward to seeing her run. 4.45 – GLINBURY

He’s a hard horse to sum up at home, he’s a very lazy horse and his form is a bit like that as well. On his second at Catterick he’s have a chance as he won’t mind a bit of slower ground.

York Saturday runners 2.05 – ZIP

He ran a cracker in the Victoria Cup at Ascot where he was fourth and if he brings that form to the table I think he’ll go well. He’s in great order at home, he’s in the form of his life on the track and it’s good to see him running in races like this. 3.15 – VICEREGENT

I just feel mine are needing a run this year, I don’t know why, so with that in mind I hope Viceregent has come on for his Thirsk reappearance. Having said that, this is a warm contest so I’d be surprised if he can win but delighted if he did. 5.25 – RIGHT ACTION