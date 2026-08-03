Goodwood winner American Affair set for Nunthorpe Stakes at York

American Affair progressed markedly in 2024 as his handicap rating rose by 24 lb but he really burst onto the scene in 2025, winning another two handicaps before famously claiming the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was forced to miss the remainder of that season through injury and the current campaign started slowly but American Affair was back to his best in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood last week and Goldie revealed it was a satisfying result as they'd been working towards the race.

"It was quite a sweet result because we'd been having an argument with the horse because he's been wanting to do that all his career," he told the Nick Luck Daily podcast, "and we've been trying to restrain him thinking he would nae get home if he went so hard.

"So, we decided if we were going to let him rock 'n' roll, so to speak, we'd do it at Goodwood down the hill. It was quite a remarkable second furlong, he was sub 10 seconds which is pretty quick and he kept it rolling right to the line.

"He nearly broke Battaash's course record which was pretty impressive. Battaash was a fantastic horse so maybe he should keep his course record; there were three of them near his course record.

"You don't always get it right but when you do, it's the satisfaction rather than the emotion. Whatever it was we got it right. It wasn't an accident, we had planned it and were gearing towards that. The only negative was that Paul [Mulrennan] threw his stick away but it didn't really matter."