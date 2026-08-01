Sir Anthony McCoy has hailed the achievements of Jim Crowley following his retirement from the saddle and believes he has what it takes to carve out a successful career as a trainer.

The Group One-winning rider called time on his successful career before racing on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival after admitting defeat in his battle to get back to full fitness from a fall at York 11 months ago which left him with pelvic and leg fractures. Starting off as a jump jockey, Crowley, 48, switched his allegiances to the Flat in 2006, where he would be crowned champion jockey in 2016, the same year he was appointed number one rider to the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Shadwell operation. In his time in that role Crowley enjoyed numerous Group One triumphs on the likes of Baaeed, Battaash, Hukum and Minzaal, while outside of those in the famous blue and white silks he also celebrated top level success on the likes of Ulysses and Here Comes When. And having watched his former weighing room colleague taste glory in many of the biggest races on the Flat, the now retired Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider had nothing but praise for his decision.

Battaash and Jim Crowley after winning a second Nunthorpe

McCoy said: “He rode quite a few winners over jumps, and did really well, but he had a brilliant career. "It is hard to go from being a jump jockey to a Flat jockey as they are two different disciplines. To be champion jockey on the Flat was an amazing achievement and he achieved an awful lot before that fall at York. He has had an amazing career and he should be very proud of it. "You have got to put things into perspective. George Baker and I brought Graham Lee down to dinner last night, and Jim is able to walk away from having a very similar career and a very similar path. It could have been a lot worse at York, but it wasn’t. "As much as he would love to come back once you think about it then it's on your mind and I wouldn’t look at him and say you shouldn’t have done that." However, while hailing the career of Crowley, the 20-time National Hunt jockey admits that it will have been a tough decision to make having also gone through those same emotions when calling time on his own career.

Baaaed in splendid isolation at York under Jim Crowley