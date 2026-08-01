Jockey Jim Crowley has announced his retirement from race riding

Crowley, who enjoyed success under both codes, was riding Almeraq when the horse clipped heels with another runner and came down.

Tiger Bay, ridden by Trevor Whelan, was brought down in the same incident and while both horses have been able to resume their careers, the two jockeys have remained on the sidelines.

Indeed, Almeraq showed his potential when winning at Royal Ascot in June under Tom Marquand in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes with Crowley, who was in attendance, saying: “It is absolutely amazing to see him do this.

"I was just saying to Richard [Hills] that he was in the Sprint Cup at Haydock Park on the Saturday and the Listed race at York on the Sunday. I wish he had run on the Saturday as I would have been on him today, but that is life and that is one of those things. To be honest we always believed he was a Group One horse.

“It was amazing for William Haggas to get him back as he took just a heavy a fall as I did. I think I broke his fall in fact.

“To get that horse back from that is amazing. I felt it when he landed on me as he is a big heavy horse. It is mixed emotions as I wanted to be on him, so it was a tough watch as I’ve never experienced anything like that before in my life, but I was so pleased for everyone involved.

“If you look at his form he had only won a Listed race at Salisbury, and he had no genuine Group One form, but I believed in him and he has beat one of the top horses in Australia as well.”

Crowley has enjoyed many of his finest moments in the Shadwell silks aboard the likes of Baaeed and Battaash.

He told the Racing Post that he has completed his training modules and hopes to be based at Coombelands in West Sussex where his sister-in-law, Amanda Perrett is based but he still has to apply to the BHA for his licence.