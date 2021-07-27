Goodwood Tuesday review: Hollie Doyle completes treble

Doyle toast of Goodwood after treble Hollie Doyle was the queen of Goodwood as she followed up her Group One triumph by completing a fine hat-trick with additional successes aboard Lord Riddiford and Sisters In The Sky. It was on the last-named colt that she cemented the feat, producing the 13-2 chance to lead approaching the distance in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes and preserve a healthy lead to the line, scoring by a cosy but reduced length for trainer Roger Teal. A jubilant Doyle said: “It’s been an amazing day and brilliant to win on this colt for Roger. He settled a lot better today, and after hitting a flat spot saw it out well. I just needed to give him one behind the saddle and he was away.”

Teal enthused: “Hollie had never ridden a winner for me before, but what a way to get off the mark. When we saw the bad forecast and the ground change we were worried, but decided to give it a punt. When you look at the form of this horse, it has worked out tremendously well.” John Quinn dominated the Back To Goodwood Handicap when the Malton trainer sent out Doyle’s mount Lord Riddiford and El Astronaute to give him a one-two in the five-furlong sprint. Just minutes on from her Goodwood Cup triumph on Trueshan, Doyle swooped to conquer on Lord Riddiford (13-2) who forged two and a half lengths clear of his stablemate, with Desert Safari and Sunday Sovereign a close-up third and fourth. Lord Riddiford is owned by twin brothers James and Andrew Derry from Newark, whose love affair with Goodwood was sparked by the same horse. James Derry explained: “Our first winner was this horse here at Goodwood three years ago. I’d been coming to the course for 35 years and dreamed of having a winner here.” Quinn attributed the change in going as being a huge part of the grey’s success and observed: “The ground was very quick for him in Ireland last time, and the bit of ease today made a huge difference.” Doyle said: “He’s a very good horse on his day and liked the conditions. He probably could have jumped better, and I had to work to keep him balanced and retain my position. But when we hit the rising ground he really picked up and shot clear.”

Trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Marc Chan completed a big Group Two double at the Qatar Goodwood Festival with Kinross and Angel Bleu. Lennox glory for Kinross Kinross (6/1) ran out a brave winner of the Unibet Lennox Stakes under Rossa Ryan. The four-year-old had Classic aspiraitons at the start of last season and while they came to nothing he was back to winning ways at Haydock last time. This marked a step up in class and he handled it well, going to the front inside the distance and fending off the challenges of 2/1 favourite Creative Force and Happy Power (16/1) by a neck and a head. The winner rider said: "That was brilliant and it's all thanks to Mr Beckett and his staff. They're the ones that deserve it and I was very happy to see the rain for this lad. He's very hard to beat on soft ground. He has a tremendous turn of foot and I was still on the bridle a furlong out, I just needed the splits and luckily enough they came."

Angel delight for Dettori Angel Bleu claimed the scalp of Berkshire Shadow in the Unibet Vintage Stakes. Ralph Beckett's charge was reversing Royal Ascot form with the runner-up who had him back in 13th when winning the Coventry Stakes. That was on very different ground though and Andrew Balding's charge ran a huge race in second under his penalty but could never quite get to Frankie Dettori and Angel Bleu.

That partnership were backing up quickly after finishing second at Ascot on Saturday and the only scare came when veering left and bumping rivals a furlong out. Straightened out, the son of Dark Angel ran on strongly to win by three-quarters-of-a-length. "We ran him on Saturday and I told Ralph to give him a break but he said no he's too fresh, we're running again on Tuesday! The ground made all the difference and he got the job done," Dettori said. Betfair and Paddy Power gave Angel Bleu a 50/1 quote for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

Migration proves up for the Cup David Menuisier’s Migration was a ready winner of the Unibet “You’re On” Chesterfield Cup Handicap after throwing down a late challenge. The five-year-old made light of the heavy ground and built on a promising seasonal debut to strike as 2/1 favourite under William Buick. Leaving the stalls slowly and racing at the rear of the field for much of the contest, the gelding remained on the far rail as a small group broke off in search of better ground on the stands side and cut through his rivals to gain the lead with half a furlong remaining. Driven out under Buick, the bay was an eventual two-length winner over Ed Walker’s Caradoc in second and Roger Fell’s Cockalorum a further length and three-quarters behind in third.

