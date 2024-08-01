Goodwood Thursday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action and free video replays from day three of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Marquand and Approval leave it late Approval lunged late under Tom Marquand to take the Coral Kincsem Handicap for William Haggas. Twice a runner-up on the all-weather in spring and then a comfortable winner at Windsor in June, the chestnut then headed to Royal Ascot for the Golden Gates Stakes. His front-running approach did not pay off there as he was beaten into seventh but a change of tactics reaped its rewards. An obvious passage from his midfield position did not materialise in the final furlong and Marquand was forced to squeeze up in the inside rail to grasp the lead in the final strides and secure success by a neck from Brioni, ridden by Vincent Ho.

“He would have been unlucky if he had got beaten because he tried every gap!” said Maureen Haggas, wife of the winning trainer. “He did well to win. He won at Windsor making the running and he was too free at Ascot. Today we thought there would be plenty of pace and they went off, we dropped in and then they slowed it down considerably. I thought maybe he was in trouble. ‘”Actually he accepted it and has done really well to run a really nice race. He seemed to enjoy the track. Where he goes is William’s department but he was much more mature in the prelims.” Chaplin stars for Value Bet followers Value Bet selection Mr Chaplin (10/1) snatched what seemed an unlikely victory in the Jaeger-LeCoultre Nursery. Trainer Ralph Beckett seemed to have the prize in safe-keeping as his other runner Original Outlaw (9/1) kicked clear approaching the furlong pole but there was to be late drama. Because the winner set sail for home under Rossa Ryan, finishing with a rare rattle to overhaul his stable companion in the shadows of the post.

Beckett said: "I don't think the second was stopping. The reason why the second hasn't got it done in maidens or novices is because he needs this kind of test - a big field suited him today. The race kind of fell apart in front of him and Hector had to kick on. "I think the winner did it really well from that draw, he was never getting any luck and he might be a bit better than we thought he was. I didn't think he had it in him from that draw. If all the owners are on board, I think we would be keen to go to the seven furlong nursery at the Ebor meeting with Original Outlaw. "It's more than than bitter sweet for the Gunther's (owners of Original Outlaw) who owned and raced Without Parole, who is the sire of the winner, but they have a nice horse on their hands as well. With Original Outlaw, I think today he's worked out what's required and I didn't feel he really had until now."

