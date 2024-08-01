Gordon Stakes report and replay: Jan Brueghel stays unbeaten

Jan Brueghel maintained his unbeaten record with a gritty victory in the John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

A winner of his first two starts at the Curragh, the son of Galileo was being pushed along soon after halfway as Meydaan set the early pace and stretched his three rivals out. However, the 4/5 favourite took his measure with two furlongs out before immediately being pressed by Bellum Justum (11/4) who threw down a determined challenge. He looked a big danger for a stride or two but, under a left-handed Ryan Moore drive and with the benefit of the far rail, Aidan O'Brien's charge dug deep to fend him off and win by a neck. Sayedaty Sadaty, who travelled strongly for a long way, was nearly four lengths away third. Jan Brueghel was conceding three pounds to his rivals and was initially left unchanged at 6/1 for the Betfred St Leger by Betfair and Paddy Power but later cut to 4/1. Sky Bet were more impressed and halved him in price to 7/2 for the Doncaster Classic.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!