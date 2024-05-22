Goodwood Friday preview: What the trainers say

The progressive George Scott-trained four-year-old ran five times in the Middle East at the turn of the year, winning four and finishing second in his only defeat.

Two of his wins were at local Listed level, but to gauge his form on the most recent of them in fourth was Charlie Appleby’s King Of Conquest, who was only beaten a nose by Middle Earth in the Aston Park at Newbury last weekend.

Isle Of Jura was declared for the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday, but heavy rain has seen Scott switch to Sussex.

“Given his owners are from Bahrain, to win the Triple Crown out there was important and he was an absolute star for us,” said Scott.

“I thought the last race was a particularly good effort, as it was his fifth run and it was clear that he was coming to the end of his tether out there. He was stepping up to a mile and a half, but he dug in deep and showed a great attitude to win comfortably, so I was proud of that.

“He has it all to prove again back in England, we had him in at Sandown but the ground was so much better at Goodwood – for a change, as Goodwood are owed a bit of relief!

“When he was out in Bahrain you could see him thrive. He’s a giant of a horse, over 17 hands, he did really well in the sun and loved the routine out there, but he’s carried it back to Newmarket, he looks superb and we’re really looking forward to getting him started.

“It will be fascinating to see how his form translates. What he has got in his corner is he is very well bred, he’s not outperforming his pedigree at all – he’s bred to be very good. He’s from a late-maturing Godolphin family, so we’re hoping he’s competitive in stakes races back in England.”

Passion And Glory, behind Isle Of Jura twice in Bahrain, Mujtaba and Claymore are among his rivals.