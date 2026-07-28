Funny things happen at Goodwood.

You didn’t need me to tell you that? Well fair enough, but they do. After all, Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of 150/1 pacemaker Qirat making all to win the Qatar Sussex Stakes. Things will be much more straightforward this year. Or will they? Because Lake Forest, who won the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes on Tuesday, is turning up again in the day two feature. “The owners are up for it, and we have plenty of time to decide. He has got nothing until York and does not have to do any travelling. He is pretty laid back, so unless something happens overnight, I would imagine that is the plan. If he is okay, why not?” Maureen Haggas asks in the glorious Sussex sunshine. And no-one has an answer. "We have done it once or twice a year. We did it with a filly the other night. She was second on both runs but definitely ran better the second night. Martin Pipe always said if you run them on consecutive days, they always run better the second time. If you have a day in between, not so much.” Lake Forest heads back for a washdown, rightfully looking very pleased with himself. Hope he sleeps well.

Lake Forest is on top in the Lennox Stakes

I didn’t, which I blame for forgetting my new sun-hat as I head down to the winners’ enclosure following the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup. Now this was a strange old affair. Amiloc is at the heart of the drama and without a rider after three strides of the contest, depositing Hector Crouch onto the lush Goodwood turf. And on he rolls. It mattered not a jot that Trawlerman and Scandinavia were seemingly just about to fight out another proper tussle a month on from their Gold Cup tear-up at Royal Ascot. The riderless Amiloc wanted a piece of it too. He headed to the far rail, threatened to collide with Trawlerman and forced William Buick to snatch up. Momentum and race both gone. John Gosden has seen it all you’d imagine over his career in racing. He’s a wise old owl and with his hat safely on, he offers Trawlerman a drink of water and bucket thrown over his quarters to cool down. William Buick and I have very little in common other than we’re sweating as the sun beats down. When Lydia Hislop asks how significant a moment was the interference he says: “It was significant but it’s hard to say how significant. He’s a Gold Cup winner so he stays and he was just going through the gears down the hill. It definitely had an effect, it’s unfortunate, the winner won well on the day but on a horse like him (Trawlerman), in a staying race, when you get hampered at that stage of the race it’s never ideal. So, he’s run well.” The public address system sparks into life: “The stewards are holding an enquiry into the start”. In this post-Benvenuto Cellini in the Betfred Derby era we all know what they’re looking at. But a stumble is different from a leg on a shelf. One completed the race, the other three strides of his, but the loose horse is the one who’s deemed to be a runner. I still can’t fathom how the other one wasn’t, mind.

The riderless Amiloc leads Scandinavia home