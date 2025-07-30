Qatar Sussex Stakes report and free video replay as pacemaker Qirat wins at 150/1

Qirat landed the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at 150/1 after an incredible turn up on the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Ralph Beckett's four-year-old was in the race as a pacemaker for the odds-on Field Of Gold, but after taking a lead from the slow-starting Serengeti, also in as a pacemaker for Henri Matisse, he hit the lead again in the final furlong and held on from the fast-finishing Rosallion. Field Of Gold, sent off the 1/3 favourite, ran flat and could only finish fourth behind Henri Matisse in third. The Juddmonte-owned winner, supplemented into the race at a cost of £70,000, was last seen finishing 27th in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but the first-time blinkers he sported there were dispensed with as he went about making the pace in the Sussex Stakes for his owner-mate. He did lead early only for Serengeti, who badly missed the break, to be rushed up to take that lead and the two pacemakers broke the race apart as they scampered on from the market leaders. At the cutaway the pair were still six lengths clear and as Qirat darted for the far rail jockey Richard Kingscote soon realised he had a chance to claim the most unlikely victory. Though Rosallion came with a strong late challenge, Qirat held on for a neck verdict to become the biggest-priced Group 1 winner in British racing history. Sole Power, at 100/1 in the 2010 Nunthorpe at York, is the only other three-figure priced winner at the top-level in the 21st century in the UK.

Winning jockey Richard Kingscote told ITV Racing: “It’s turning into a cracking year! “Ultimately, we were there as a helping hand to go an even gallop. We were ignored early and then I took a lead off Wayne [Lordan, rider of Serengeti]. “The horse likes the track and he was always going to do his best. “I feel like a villain but I was glad it wasn’t a grey head [Field Of Gold] coming at me late on and he just kept on going.” 'He loves this place' Beckett said: "He did his job, we set out to go 12-second furlongs and that's what he did. They didn't come and sit close to him and today is the end result. "When the race closed, I actually asked Barry Mahon (owners' racing manager) if we could enter him because he was working so well and he was working so well. He was seen as a pace-maker but he's a real Goodwood specialist, that is a fact. And Richard (Kingscote) is very good in this role, he is excellent. He's always been a terrific judge of the clock. "I've always been glad to have him on our side and the horse loves this place. It didn't go right in the Hunt Cup and I put blinkers on, that was an error." Qirat's dam Emulous also produced the 2024 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Bluestocking. Beckett said: "What a mare this has been for us, to come up with Bluestocking and now this. She's been like a cash machine for us so I'm thrilled to bits! I'm sorry it didn't work out for Field Of Gold but it's a horse race, anything can happen."

