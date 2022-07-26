Our man at the track Cornelius Lysaght reflects on a dramatic Goodwood Cup and a story that's nearing the end - and another that's only just starting.

So the Stradivarius show plays on, which is hardly surprising after the horse put in another command performance on the Sussex Downs. Okay, this time the record-breaking eight-year-old suffered his first ever defeat at the track where he has won a quartet of Group One Goodwood Cups, but rising Irish star Kyprios – four years his junior – only inflicted defeat on the old hero by a matter of inches, a much closer margin than when they finished first and third in the much-discussed Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. And Stradivarius, ridden by Andrea Atzeni in place of the sacked Frankie Dettori, was probably luckless.

Kyprios has the measure of Stradivarius at Goodwood

Having been ‘shut in’ nearly half a mile from home by Hollie Doyle on Trueshan, before receiving a minor bump from the outsider Thunderous, he then found himself racing apart from the other principals in the very closing stages in what joint-trainer John Gosden described as a “lonely” position. But despite the result, such is the iconic status ‘the Strad’, owned by his breeder Bjorn Nielsen, has gained since he first set foot here in 2017 that thousands from the crowd of 13,000, a notable increase from the two most recent comparable years, gathered to roar their approval as the horse undertook his own encore with an extra lap of the paddock. “He’s run an absolute blinder,” said Gosden. “It would have been lovely if he could have stayed with the others but he didn’t. “He’s full of the joys of spring still, and that’s a great sight to see, and I think if he’d got into a battle, he would have battled but he got a bit left on his tod there – but that’s life, he ran a super race. “You can’t be more pleased with him at eight years old especially as he’s not a gelding but an entire.”

Though there may be more races – the Lonsdale Cup at the Ebor Festival in August and maybe October’s Long Distance Cup on QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot look the most likely – before a stud career but he won’t be seen at Goodwood again. As a result, the moments either side of the race were poignant and heavy with memories, especially as so many major equine characters are not around for as long as Stradivarius. Regulars here have been luckier than most with the Goodwood Cup playing a significant part in the careers of a string of stars that have stuck around longer than the norm: others, like Big Orange, Yeats, Persian Punch, Double Trigger and Further Flight, all stick out over the last three decades. Frankie Dettori, replaced after Nielsen and Gosden blamed him for the horse being beaten for the second year running at Royal Ascot was amongst those close up to have a look beforehand. He said: “I’ve had five great years [with Stradivarius]. He’s the horse I’ve won more Group races than any other. I talked to Bjorn last week, and I wished him luck this morning – a bit of my heart is sad he’s gone but I’m looking forward to seeing him run.”

