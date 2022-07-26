6/4 favourite Kyprios denied Stradivarius a famous fifth win in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup with a thrilling victory in the Tuesday feature.

A fairytale success looked possible when the eventual runner-up found racing room down the inside of the track and for a stride or two entering the final furlong he looked set to go to the front. However Kyprios, the Gold Cup winner, found plenty under Ryan Moore and he battled on tenaciously to fend his rival off and score by a neck. Trueshan (2/1) was close-up in third.

Moore holds the winner – who at one stage in his life was seen as a Classic contender – in very high regard. “Today is only his eighth race and he is only doing what he has to do,” he said. “It was a steadily-run race and he was in front a long way out. He was just waiting. I always feel I’m not going to the bottom of him. “He is a proper Group One horse and Aidan has always had a lot of belief in the horse. At the start of the year he was saying what he thought he could do, so all credit to him and the team at home for getting him back.” O’Brien was winning the Goodwood showpiece for the third time, after the victories of Yeats in 2006 and 2008. “Kyprios is a great horse. Ryan gave him a beautiful ride and he is only ever in the gear that you want him,” said the Ballydoyle handler. “It was great that they all came into the straight. Ryan had Kyprios in a beautiful position and he is a horse that loves a battle. “He’s lazy and if you want him to stay in first gear he will stay in first gear and not go into second gear unless you want him – that is the way he is and the way he has always been. He saves everything and is very professional. I’d say there’s a lot more to come. He loves racing, is easy on himself and the plan from here is to go to the Irish St Leger. Kyprios is a lovely horse, a total professional, saves all his energy and there is any amount of improvement in him.

Another big win for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

“He has a lot of class, a lot of quality. He has run over two and a half miles at Royal Ascot and two miles today, but we would have had no problem starting him over a mile and a quarter at the start of the year, as he has that real pace. However, you don’t see it as he doesn’t show it unless you really want it. It’s great to have him. Those type of horses are very special when you have a horse who stays like that and has that class.” Atzeni, who was in the saddle when Stradivarius won in 2017 and 2018, said: “He ran his heart out again, the race went quite smoothly. The horse I went with followed the winner, we went a nice pace and four out Trueshan arrived on my outside, but it was a long way from home, I did not want to get racing early. “I followed him through and my main challenge in the middle of the track was that the winner just went away from us. Maybe he just got a bit lonely on his own, but he ran to the line as a champion and you can’t take that away from him.”

Applause for Stradivarius after the Goodwood Cup