Golden Mile win for Horse Watchers as course specialist Rhoscolyn wins big handicap

Rhoscolyn took his course win record to six with an easy win in the Coral Golden Mile for owners The Horse Watchers at Goodwood.
Despite arriving at the track without a win to his name this season the evergreen seven year old changed that statistic when bouncing back from his down the field effort at the course two days ago in the £150,000 contest.
Buried amongst runners for much of the race the 11/2 chance needed the gaps to appear in front of him if he was to secure a first win of the campaign under Danny Tudhope, who replaced Jason Hart,, after his original mount Mirsky was declared a non-runner.
Once in the clear the David O’Meara-trained Territories gelding wore down eventual runner-up Ebt’s Guard before passing the post with a length in hand to continue his love affair for the course.
O’Meara said: “He is a real old Goodwood specialist and this is probably the biggest one he could win down here and it is nice to see he has won it as it is great for The Horse Watchers.
“I think the contours of it he probably enjoys more than most. I imagine they might not have bothered running the first day if they knew how wet it was going to be yesterday, but it didn’t do him any harm
“We have been fortunate in the past to benefit from hard luck stories of others and also to come out of the wrong side of it. Thankfully those gaps came for us.
“He is a tough old horse and he can cope with the quick runs. He didn’t have much of a race the other day and he was drawn wide. He slotted in behind and that was how the race stayed. I was hopeful, but never confident today, however he loves this place.”
And following the race O’Meara earmarked a return to the Sussex track later in the month for Rhoscolyn.
He added: “There is a seven furlong handicap back here at the end of the month worth one hundred thousand pounds so he will come back for that.”
- Our tipster Ben Linfoot tipped Rhoscolyn at 12/1 in his 'Verdict' column before 33/1 selection JM Jungle landed the King George Qatar Stakes
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.