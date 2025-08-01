Golden Mile win for Horse Watchers as course specialist Rhoscolyn wins big handicap

Despite arriving at the track without a win to his name this season the evergreen seven year old changed that statistic when bouncing back from his down the field effort at the course two days ago in the £150,000 contest.

Buried amongst runners for much of the race the 11/2 chance needed the gaps to appear in front of him if he was to secure a first win of the campaign under Danny Tudhope, who replaced Jason Hart,, after his original mount Mirsky was declared a non-runner.

Once in the clear the David O’Meara-trained Territories gelding wore down eventual runner-up Ebt’s Guard before passing the post with a length in hand to continue his love affair for the course.

O’Meara said: “He is a real old Goodwood specialist and this is probably the biggest one he could win down here and it is nice to see he has won it as it is great for The Horse Watchers.