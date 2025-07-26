Glorious Goodwood blogrecap: Trackside Live coverage from day two of Glorious Goodwood

Recap the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team as Qirat caused a 150/1 upset in the Sussex Stakes on day two of Glorious Goodwood

4.55 - World Pool Bet With The tote Handicap Paddock Notes 13 Leadman - fit and a little on toes, similar to Newmarket 6 Fine Interview - no issues, fine 8 Society Man - not unfit but will tighten up for the run over ribs 9 Crimson Spirit - sturdy type, looks in fair order 12 Havana Blue - should still tighten up for the run 3 Cracking Gold - looks in great order, real shine to coat 19 Stanage - best we’ve seen him for a while, tighter than he has been 10 Great Acclaim - not standing out for fitness, although some definition 16 Defence Minister - fit, no issues 17 Diamondonthehill - tends to present large, so no concerns 15 Physique - very on toes, can present this way but worse than he can be 1 Native Warrior - in okay order, doesn’t overly stand out 4 Billyjoh - backs up quickly, fine 18 Signcastle City - Red hood but straightforward, fine 20 Racingbreaks Ryder - backs up quickly, okay 14 Mr Chaplin - no fitness questions, ears back, tends to be a little more sparky 11 Glenfinnan - in good condition, like 5 Mcmanaman - might tighten up a touch for the run 2 Rhoscolyn - tends to present well, looks in good order Paddock Verdict 3 Cracking Gold-19 Stanage-13 Leadman the best trio

Full Result 1st Great Acclaim 18/1 2nd Cracking Gold 16/1 3rd Native Warrior 9/2 fav 4th Defence Minister 5/1

4.20 - British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes Paddock Notes 2 Desert Jungle - still carrying a touch, will keep improving 3 Guernsey Lady - very on toes and whizzy, expending a lot of energy, small filly 5 Luna Mia - been walking in the pre-parade since before last race, deep chested filly, likeable 6 Our Cody - red hood but been straightforward, very fit, notably muscled over quarters 4 Lebron Power - compact and closely put together, fit 7 Palmeira - professional and physically forward, no adverse effects in first time headgear 10 Temple Of Athena - backs up quickly, fit but a little on toes and edgy 9 Spicy Marg - big framed filly, swishing her tail and a bit keen compared to normal presentation 11 Zelaina - small filly, not much size to her, fit, doesn’t jump out 1 Angel Numbers - short coupled, very small, others more physically forward 8 Revival Power - late to the paddock, keen and green still, no fitness questions Paddock Verdict 6 Our Cody best, 7 Palmeira to outrun expectations

Full Result 1st Spicy Marg 4/1 2nd Revival Power 12/1 3rd Temple Of Athena 20/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning trainer Michael Bell told Racing TV: "That was much more like it. "In the Queen Mary she came back and she was in season and then in the Duchess of Cambridge she saw too much daylight; she's clearly very effective at five furlongs, her mother had a load of speed and that was far more like the filly we thought we had going into Royal Ascot. "I thought she was exceptional going into the Queen Mary and obviously didn't work out, then Duchess of Cambridge was deflating but Kieran [Shoemark] couldn't get cover so I said today 'ride her like a bit of work, drop her in and let's see how good she is' and I think she showed it today that she's got a really good turn of foot and I think she's got a bright future."

3.45 - British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap Paddock Notes 14 Patagonia Girl - worth noting these Hugo Palmer horses have looked fit and another standout, rib fit 5 Power Of Destiny - fit but lightly sweating, wears boots on front two. 3 Ashariba - exceptionally fit, to the point of light. A little on toes and will need monitoring but looks set for the day. 11 Wonder Star - fit enough after a break, couldn’t put you off despite absence 8 Quebella - very fit, ribby and ready for the day, likeable 2 Our Golden One - a little keen and strong, no fitness questions 10 Bintjeddah - touch plain compared to some of these, no shine to the coat, good level of fitness 4 Akecheta - big framed mare, others stand out more from a fitness perspective 7 Music Piece - big filly, in great order, likeable 12 Lady Chartwell - not one of the stand outs from the yard this week, a bit plain in the coat for all she is fit 9 Model Yuko - large framed filly, the type to keep improving with runs, one of the better prospects 6 Wisper - got a little warm, no fitness concerns 1 Kayhana - big bodied filly, others appeal more from a fitness perspective 13 Bassadanza - late to paddock, fit enough but strong and warm Paddock Verdict 8 Quebella and 14 Patagonia Girl the best pair

Full Result 1st Ashariba 8/1 2nd Wonder Star 5/1 3rd Model Yuko 8/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “The draw [14] is only bad if the dynamics of the race make it bad. “This filly is a forward-going, free-wheeling type that you want to let bowl along and be happy. “When I saw the draw I thought it could be a blessing. “I was able to sit on the high ground and use those first three furlongs to get into a good rhythm – you don’t lose anything.”

Richard Kingscote salutes the crowd after a Goodwood surprise on Qirat

Paddock Notes 4 Rosallion - looks in good order, has got warm in the pre-parade ring, something he didn’t do as a three-year-old but we’re seeing more this year 7 Serengeti - having a couple of unruly moments in the pre-parade, unusual for an O’Brien runner, very much on his toes. Settling now and will be calmer when comes into the paddock 1 Carl Spackler - solid, muscular colt. Doesn’t have the same shine to the coat as we saw at Ascot but can’t fault him for fitness 2 Docklands - really improving this year and looks in excellent order, real shine to the coat and likeable 3 Qirat - no fitness questions, perhaps lacking the quality of some of these but doesn’t look outclassed 6 Henri Matisse - looks like he’s come forward physically again, very impressive. Loose walking, moves well. 5 Field Of Gold - a more seasoned professional in the paddock than he used to be, which is worth noting. Looks in good order again. Paddock Verdict 6 Henri Matisse best, 2 Docklands looks in great order again

Full Result 1st Qirat 150/1 2nd Rosallion 11/2 3rd Henri Matisse 11/2

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Richard Kingscote told ITV Racing: “It’s turning into a cracking year! “Ultimately, we were there as a helping hand to go an even gallop. We were ignored early and then I took a lead off Wayne [Lordan, rider of Serengeti]. “The horse likes the track and he was always going to do his best. “I feel like a villain but I was glad it wasn’t a grey head [Field Of Gold] coming at me late on and he just kept on going.” Winning trainer Ralph Beckett added: “He did his job. We set out to do 12-second furlongs and that’s what he did “They didn't sit close to him and that's the end result. “He was working so well, and he loves this place, so I had him pencilled in to be entered anyway. “He’s a real Goodwood specialist – that's a fact – and Richard [Kingscote, winning jockey] is very good in this role. He’s always been a tremendous judge of the clock. “We’ve always been glad to have him on our side. “It was an error to put blinkers on him in the Hunt Cup – I mucked that up.”

Lady Iman, ridden by Ryan Moore

Paddock Notes 2 Dickensian - no fitness questions but looks a touch plain compared to some of these 6 Rydale Frosty - very on toes, sideways in pre-parade, would be a concern 4 Military Code - muscley, solid colt - has got notably warm in the preliminaries, heavily sweating 5 Rogue Supremacy - compact, muscley, lean. No issues 3 Lady Iman - progressed in attitude and fitness since last seen at the Curragh, taking preliminaries in her stride 1 Ameeq - very strong and on toes, especially now behind the filly in the parade, fit and muscular though 7 Sands Of Spain - muscular and lean, quite on toes and inexperienced still 8 Argentine Tango - brought in at the very last minute, very on toes but that’s normal for her. Fit Full Result 1st Lady Iman 11/8 fav 2nd Argentine Tango 11/1 3rd Dickensian 11/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “She's obviously been held in high regard and is a very fast filly. “She was cantering all over the back of them at the two [furlong pole] and I ended up getting there too early, but I didn't want to take her back and then for something to go wrong. “She’d be good enough and would be able to win that race [the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint] if she got a good draw – you need plenty to go in your favour over there.” Winning trainer Ger Lyons added: “It’s great – I’m delighted. “I dropped the ball and didn’t listen to Colin [Keane, usual rider] who always said she was all speed. “I’m delighted for Tony O’Callaghan who is a super owner and a tremendous breeder. “She’s been very straightforward from day one. “We will look at Doncaster next and I’d like to go back to the Breeders’ Cup with a special filly like her.”

Saqqara Sands (right) dead-heating with Tabiti

Paddock Notes 9 Arabian Dusk - tends to present the same, on toes and jogging so it wouldn’t be a concern. Perhaps not as razor fit as we’ve seen her this season. 8 Romantic Style - sweating, playing with the bit, probably calmer than she was at Newmarket last time though. 10 Betty Clover - tends to present the same. Neat filly, looks in good order. 4 Fair Angelica - no fitness questions, looks duller in the coat than she did at Newbury 12 Saqqara Sands - well muscled, professional, rib fit, no concerns 11 Formal - never one that particularly catches the eye but looks better today, fitter 14 Tabiti - deep chested filly, good level of fitness 13 Silver Ghost - might sharpen up a touch for the run 5 Havana Pusey - a little on her toes but settled when saddled (thats why she’ll appear warm in the paddock), well muscled 3 Cloud Cover - a little on her toes and keen. Just okay 6 Jabaara - big lengthy filly with the walk to match, has got a touch warm but fine 1 Bright Thunder - a little busy, but professional enough and good level of fitness 7 Jasna's Secret - very fit, can’t find much to fault Paddock Verdict 1 Bright Thunder best

Fast Result =1st Saqqara Sands 16/1 =1st Tabiti 9/2 3rd Bright Thunder 7/2 fav

Reaction of winning connections Ralph Beckett, trainer of both winning horses, told ITV Racing: “I’ve definitely not had a dead-heat with two of my horses before! “They are two really tough fillies. “This race can be something of a bun fight – a horse was taken down last year – but we got our tactics right for once. It’s brilliant. “I wasn’t overjoyed with Tabiti’s run in the Fillies’ Mile last year, but the blinkers have made the difference. Saqqara Sands is just very tough.” Rossa Ryan, jockey of Saqqara Sands who dead-heated for first, added: “I just couldn’t quite get far enough in front of the other horse in the blinkers to make her know she was in front. “It’s vital for her pedigree and for her breeder John Deer – it's great.”

Omni Man wins the opener under Ryan Moore

Paddock Notes 5 Sudu - no fitness questions but has got quite warm, not a particularly hot day at this stage 2 Sing Us A Song - no fitness questions, big bodied colt. Little tense, little warm - nothing overly negative but worth noting. 1 Omni Man - red hood but has been very straightforward. Beautiful shine to coat, rib fit, standing out 4 Cape Breton - looked better at Salisbury last time (coat), no major negatives 9 Mdawi - lengthy sort, lean but he is light framed, couldn’t put you off 6 Novelista - stockily built colt, always presents the same, fine 3 Kurakka - one of the better colts, walks well, defined with something about him 8 Tuscan Star - no fitness questions, fine 7 Jupiter Ammon - plain in the coat, very fit Paddock Verdict 1 Omni Man and 3 Kurakka best

Full Result 1st Omni Man 8/1 2nd Mdaawi 22/1 3rd Kurakka 4/1