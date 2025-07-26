Glorious Goodwood blog: Trackside Live coverage from day two of Glorious Goodwood

Paddock Notes

9 Arabian Dusk - tends to present the same, on toes and jogging so it wouldn’t be a concern. Perhaps not as razor fit as we’ve seen her this season.

8 Romantic Style - sweating, playing with the bit, probably calmer than she was at Newmarket last time though.

10 Betty Clover - tends to present the same. Neat filly, looks in good order.

4 Fair Angelica - no fitness questions, looks duller in the coat than she did at Newbury

12 Saqqara Sands - well muscled, professional, rib fit, no concerns

11 Formal - never one that particularly catches the eye but looks better today, fitter

14 Tabiti - deep chested filly, good level of fitness

13 Silver Ghost - might sharpen up a touch for the run

5 Havana Pusey - a little on her toes but settled when saddled (thats why she’ll appear warm in the paddock), well muscled

3 Cloud Cover - a little on her toes and keen. Just okay

6 Jabaara - big lengthy filly with the walk to match, has got a touch warm but fine

1 Bright Thunder - a little busy, but professional enough and good level of fitness

7 Jasna's Secret - very fit, can’t find much to fault

Paddock Verdict

1 Bright Thunder best