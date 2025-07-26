Menu icon
Sporting Life
Omni Man in full flow under Ryan Moore
Follow the Trackside Live blog from Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood blog: Trackside Live coverage from day two of Glorious Goodwood

By Trackside
Horse Racing
Wed July 30, 2025 · 8 min ago

Follow the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team who highlighted the first-race winner on day two of Glorious Goodwood

1.55 - HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)

Paddock Notes

9 Arabian Dusk - tends to present the same, on toes and jogging so it wouldn’t be a concern. Perhaps not as razor fit as we’ve seen her this season.

8 Romantic Style - sweating, playing with the bit, probably calmer than she was at Newmarket last time though.

10 Betty Clover - tends to present the same. Neat filly, looks in good order.

4 Fair Angelica - no fitness questions, looks duller in the coat than she did at Newbury

12 Saqqara Sands - well muscled, professional, rib fit, no concerns

11 Formal - never one that particularly catches the eye but looks better today, fitter

14 Tabiti - deep chested filly, good level of fitness

13 Silver Ghost - might sharpen up a touch for the run

5 Havana Pusey - a little on her toes but settled when saddled (thats why she’ll appear warm in the paddock), well muscled

3 Cloud Cover - a little on her toes and keen. Just okay

6 Jabaara - big lengthy filly with the walk to match, has got a touch warm but fine

1 Bright Thunder - a little busy, but professional enough and good level of fitness

7 Jasna's Secret - very fit, can’t find much to fault

Paddock Verdict

1 Bright Thunder best

1.20 - Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap

Paddock Notes

5 Sudu - no fitness questions but has got quite warm, not a particularly hot day at this stage

2 Sing Us A Song - no fitness questions, big bodied colt. Little tense, little warm - nothing overly negative but worth noting.

1 Omni Man - red hood but has been very straightforward. Beautiful shine to coat, rib fit, standing out

4 Cape Breton - looked better at Salisbury last time (coat), no major negatives

9 Mdawi - lengthy sort, lean but he is light framed, couldn’t put you off

6 Novelista - stockily built colt, always presents the same, fine

3 Kurakka - one of the better colts, walks well, defined with something about him

8 Tuscan Star - no fitness questions, fine

7 Jupiter Ammon - plain in the coat, very fit

Paddock Verdict

1 Omni Man and 3 Kurakka best

Full Result

1st Omni Man 8/1

2nd Mdaawi 22/1

3rd Kurakka 4/1

Reaction of winning connections

Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “It's just on the easy side of good.

“They went very slow and Joseph [O’Brien, winning trainer] just wanted me to make sure he relaxed in the first half of the race, so that’s why I had to wait for a run.

“He did it well.”

