Glorious Goodwood blog: Trackside Live coverage from day two of Glorious Goodwood

Follow the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team who highlighted the first-race winner on day two of Glorious Goodwood
1.55 - HKJC World Pool Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3)
Paddock Notes
9 Arabian Dusk - tends to present the same, on toes and jogging so it wouldn’t be a concern. Perhaps not as razor fit as we’ve seen her this season.
8 Romantic Style - sweating, playing with the bit, probably calmer than she was at Newmarket last time though.
10 Betty Clover - tends to present the same. Neat filly, looks in good order.
4 Fair Angelica - no fitness questions, looks duller in the coat than she did at Newbury
12 Saqqara Sands - well muscled, professional, rib fit, no concerns
11 Formal - never one that particularly catches the eye but looks better today, fitter
14 Tabiti - deep chested filly, good level of fitness
13 Silver Ghost - might sharpen up a touch for the run
5 Havana Pusey - a little on her toes but settled when saddled (thats why she’ll appear warm in the paddock), well muscled
3 Cloud Cover - a little on her toes and keen. Just okay
6 Jabaara - big lengthy filly with the walk to match, has got a touch warm but fine
1 Bright Thunder - a little busy, but professional enough and good level of fitness
7 Jasna's Secret - very fit, can’t find much to fault
Paddock Verdict
1 Bright Thunder best
1.20 - Coral Pipped At The Post Winners Handicap
Paddock Notes
5 Sudu - no fitness questions but has got quite warm, not a particularly hot day at this stage
2 Sing Us A Song - no fitness questions, big bodied colt. Little tense, little warm - nothing overly negative but worth noting.
1 Omni Man - red hood but has been very straightforward. Beautiful shine to coat, rib fit, standing out
4 Cape Breton - looked better at Salisbury last time (coat), no major negatives
9 Mdawi - lengthy sort, lean but he is light framed, couldn’t put you off
6 Novelista - stockily built colt, always presents the same, fine
3 Kurakka - one of the better colts, walks well, defined with something about him
8 Tuscan Star - no fitness questions, fine
7 Jupiter Ammon - plain in the coat, very fit
Paddock Verdict
1 Omni Man and 3 Kurakka best
Full Result
1st Omni Man 8/1
2nd Mdaawi 22/1
3rd Kurakka 4/1
Reaction of winning connections
Winning jockey Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “It's just on the easy side of good.
“They went very slow and Joseph [O’Brien, winning trainer] just wanted me to make sure he relaxed in the first half of the race, so that’s why I had to wait for a run.
“He did it well.”
