Glorious Goodwood blog: Trackside Live coverage from day three of Glorious Goodwood

Live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team as Whirl bids for further glory in the Nassau Stakes on day three of Glorious Goodwood

3.05 - Qatar Nassau Stakes (Group 1) Paddock Notes 1 Running Lion - rangy individual, always tends to present similar. Looks in fair order, can’t put you off. 2 See The Fire - always presents well, and does so again. Smart filly, looks in good order. 4 Cercene - neat and compact, looks better than she did at Ascot. Not much of her, but they’ve got her spot on. 5 Whirl - plain looker but she always appeals as a filly with athleticism. Improving throughout the season and filling into her frame 3 Bedtime Story - not the fittest looking in the field, grown physically through the season and filling out. Paddock Verdict 5 Whirl best

2.30 - HKJC World Pool Gordon Stakes (Group 3) Paddock Notes 1 Galveston - fairly compact, sweating and neighing but he did the same at the Curragh last time, no fitness questions 7 Windlord - tends to appeal on paddock, good looking colt, looks better than he did when winning at Sandown 2 Merchant - really seeing this horse progress this season, looks in great order again, well muscled 3 Rahiebb - considerably improved paddock behaviour than Ascot where he sweated and jogged. Notable change. 5 Too Soon - two handlers but being well managed, couldn’t put you off. Neat and together 4 Sir Dinadan - nice big walk, moves well. Slim framed sort. 6 Wimbledon Hawkeye - noted before as considerably improving through the season behaviour wise, a professional these days compared to how he has been. Looks well again. Paddock Verdict A few of these appeal but 3 Rahiebb has improved so much from Ascot behaviour wise and looks a picture

Full Result 1st Merchant 6/5 fav 2nd Wimbledon Hawkeye 15/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “You needed a brave horse there. “Wimbledon Hawkeye got a good run down the hill and kept building momentum. He put him them the sword. “Mine hated the ground but kept gritting his teeth and got there just on the line. “I don’t think he knew how to get going on the ground and I was asking him to do something that he hasn’t done before. “I think he’s a St Leger horse but the chances of getting a quick ground St Leger would be slim enough.”

Coppull (right) wins at Goodwood

Paddock Notes 9 Underwriter - lengthy, rangy sort with a big walk on him. Still quite babyish but no fitness questions. 4 Egoli - big, deep chested colt, very easy going demeanour which has been typical of him, likeable sort 1 Azizam - neat, compact enough, front bandaged, sometimes the greys don’t jump out but he catches the eye more than most 7 Puerto Rico - another deep chested Wootton Bassett, relaxed in his demeanour and easy moving, fine 6 Maximized - compact sprinting type, not got as warm as he did at Newmarket, likeable 5 Havana Hurricane - had been straightforward in paddock at Ascot, little toey at Newbury and more on his nerves here. Has looked shinier in the coat. 8 Super Soldier - two handlers but not needed, relaxed enough. No fitness questions. 3 Coppull - has got warm but great shine to the coat and has some appeal 2 Chicago Call - still quite green and learning on the job but no negative behaviour. Compact and fit. Full result 1st Coppull 5/1 2nd Puerto Rico 13/2 3rd Havana Hurricane 3/1 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey David Probert told ITV Racing: “It’s all down to Clive [Cox, winning trainer] and the team at home – they've done a great job with him. It’s been hard getting him to settle but he was a professional today. “He’s a progressive two-year-old and there is more to come. He’s got a great mind.” Winning jockey Clive Cox added: “I’m really thrilled. “When he ran so well at Ascot we thought Goodwood would suit him. “I was worried about the rain but we timed it right.”

Best Secret (red cap) wins at Goodwood under James Doyle

Paddock Notes 11 Ernst Blofeld - always catches the eye in the paddock, big imposing colt, presenting well (standard for him) 15 Serenity Blue - agitated and warm as a result in the pre-parade, sweating fairly heavily for early in proceedings 10 Daiquiri Bay - has something about him in a paddock, always on the edge of being a little quirky but standard paddock behaviour, looks in great order 1 Best Secret - fine limbed, light framed colt, getting occasionally on his toes and warm, quality individual but will need to be kept managed. Now very colty 2 Nebras - returning after a short break, not unfit but will come forward for the run 9 High Degree - deep chested colt, taking proceedings well, one of the better horses in the field 16 Janey Mackers - starting to get warm, tense. Tends to present this way; no fitness questions 18 Magellan Cloud - catching the eye, rib fit and looks in good order 6 Seagolazo - two handlers with red hood, but been fairly straightforward, okay 14 Fort George - no fitness questions after a short break, lean over quarters 7 Parole d'Oro - not presenting as well as he did at Ascot, still fit 3 Calla Lagoon - has got a touch warm, fit enough though 13 Hymnbook - standing out, long backed but has a real shine to coat and high level of fitness for frame 5 Dante's Lad - no fitness questions, fine 12 Brise Noir - fit enough, no signs of getting agitated, fine 4 Marhaba Ghaiyyath - keen in the paddock but nothing of concern, looks in okay order 8 Thunder Wonder - well muscled, looks in fair order Paddock Verdict 13 Hymnbook and 18 Magellan Cloud the best pair

Full Result 1st Best Secret 7/2 fav 2nd Marhaba Ghaiyyath 6/1 3rd Fort George 15/2 4th 10 Daiquiri Bay 9/1