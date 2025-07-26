Glorious Goodwood blog: Trackside Live coverage from day one of Glorious Goodwood

Live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team on day one of Glorious Goodwood

3.05 - Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup Stakes Paddock Notes 8 Scandinavia - slim, although has some size about him. Looks in fair order, couldn’t put you off. 3 Illinois - such a different horse as a four year old, full bodied, deep chested, impressive individual. In similar order to Ascot 2 French Master - lean, no fitness questions but has got a touch warm, which he didn’t at Ascot. No major concerns but needs noting. 1 Dubai Future - might still tighten up after a short break, more rib definition to be found. 6 Sweet William - looks in okay order, although probably seen him look better 7 Trueshan - a little warm but presenting well enough 5 Sunway - tends to get on his toes with two handlers, probably been kept together more than usual but still on his toes 4 Military Academy - no fitness questions, fine Paddock Verdict 3 Illinois best, impressive individual and nothing particularly stand out in opposition

2.30 - HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes Paddock Notes 2 Audience - very on toes, sweating. Does have a tendency to get worked up, but he’s overwrought early. 1 Alyanaabi - looks in very good order, high level of rib definition 4 Kinross - can be quirky in the preliminaries but sweating early, tends to be on toes rather than a sweater. No fitness concerns. 5 Lake Forest- not a horse that shines in the coat; normal for him, fine from a fitness perspective 3 Iberian - compact, well muscled colt, has been presenting similar since reaching full fitness, fine 6 Nostrum - big framed horse, will keep progressing although now well muscled over quarters 9 Witness Stand - no fitness questions. Well muscled, two handlers but being kept together. 12 Noble Champion - red hood but no issues, keen in a positive way. Well muscled and keeps improving physically. 11 Jonquil - probably the best we’ve seen him this season, muscley. Never one to catch the paddock but couldn’t put you off. 10 Intrusively - plain compared to some of these, fit 7 Quinault - full bodied, well muscled, fine Paddock Verdict 12 Noble Champion best

Full Result 1st Witness Stand 25/1 2nd Lake Forest 11/1 3rd Audience 3/1 joint-fav

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Hollie Doyle told ITV Racing: “That was a great training performance. It’s been a great effort to get him back on track and it’s been a team effort from everyone behind the scenes. “He’s got some good handicap form and he’s a listed winner and on ratings he wasn’t far behind Audience, but he did have a lot to prove and he stood up where it mattered! “It’s a shock to the system really.” Winning joint-trainer Jamie Insole added: “I’m pretty emotional. I’ve been trying for a while to get involved in a winner like this – it's very special to win a race like the Lennox. “Grandad was a jockey and a trainer, and my uncle Will Kennedy was a jockey, so it would have made them all very proud today. “We bought him [Witness Stand] last year and it went under the radar – we immediately got higher offers for him. “He broke the track record last time and the ease in the ground here definitely helped him. Luckily I put him in the Prix de la Foret [at Longchamp] this morning so that’s looking a good move now!”

Zavateri fends off Morris Dancer at Goodwood

Paddock Notes 7 Humidity - really liked at Ascot and he’s presenting very well again. Rib fit and catches the eye. 6 Goodwood Galaxy - been walking around since before the first race. Lacks the quality of some of these. 8 Laureate Crown - big framed colt, not unfit but looks like he’ll keep progressing for racing 1 Zavateri - compact and very fit, similar presentation to Newmarket. Quite busy, but he was like this prior to winning last time. 3 Do Or Do Not - relaxing with each run, improved paddock behaviour compared to last few times. Fit. 4 Dorset - big, physically forward grey colt. Very professional, couldn’t put you off. 5 Gharma Sutra - typical two year old from the Hannon yard, compact and well put together. Fine 2 Andab - wears red hood but been straightforward, compact and together, fine 9 Morris Dancer - lit up since entering paddock , two handlers. No fitness questions but would be a concern how hot he’s got. 10 Vincenzo Peruggia - very lean, not the most aesthetically pleasing of the group but looks like a professional racecourse, likeable Paddock Verdict 7 Humidity to win, 10 Vincenzo Peruggia to outrun expectations

Full Result 1st Zavateri 8/1 2nd Morris Dancer 22/1 3rd Do Or Do Not 7/1

Reaction of winning connections Winning jockey Charlie Bishop told ITV Racing: “When you’re riding in these races you're riding against the best. But Eve [Johnson Houghton, winning trainer] said ‘ride him with no pressure’. “Things are going well. We all want to be riding at the top level. “He beat the horses around him and when he was headed his tenacity and will to win was there for all to see. He was really brave.” Winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton added: “He really is [tough]. We didn’t know where to go as carrying the penalty is really hard but we didn't want to wait until September or October. “Not only is he talented but he’s tough. “I thought he was going to be done on the line, but he battled hard once the other horse headed him. “He’s very talented. He’s the best two-year-old that I’ve had. “We will have to wait for the Group 1s now.”

Westridge goes clear at Goodwood

Paddock Notes 6 Sir Busker - always presents the same. In fair order. 16 Castle Cove - a touch warm, no major negatives 8 Ancient Rome - no fitness questions although probably seen him present better in the coat 13 English Oak - early stand out, walks well, very fit and lean over quarters 1 Bolster - has been a little toey in the pre-parade, starting to relax, fit enough 14 Take Heart - needs the run 7 Shadow Dance - will tighten up for the run, although not entirely unfit for reappearance 12 Tony Montana - one of the better ones early, good level of fitness 10 Defiance - not come forward as much as anticipated from Epsom, still okay 17 Westridge - lean to the point of light 3 Grey Cuban - in fair order 5 See Hector - fit, some small concerns over coat 9 Masoun - no fitness issues, fine 18 Simply Sondheim - moderate, others appeal more 2 Naqeeb - looks well again, as per Ascot 4 Savvy Victory - in fair order, no issues 11 Silawi - okay, no major issues 15 Jolly Jack Tar - fine, no fitness questions Full Result 1st Westridge 6/1 2nd Naqeeb 28/1 3rd Defiance 9/1 4th Bolster 18/1 * *The 4th and 5th-placed horses were reversed following a Stewards' Enquiry